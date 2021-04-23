Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Sheriff attaches Justice Ndewere's 2 vehicles

by Staff writer
2 hrs ago | Views
A HIGH Court sheriff on Monday broke into suspended judge Justice Erica Ndewere's residence and attached two motor vehicles to recover legal fees won by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) against her.

Justice Ndewere's lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa said two men from the Office of the Sheriff of the High Court broke the gate and tried to break the kitchen door after she had directed them to deliver the court documents to her lawyers.

The Sheriff attached her husband's truck and brother's motor vehicle to recover the cost of suit after she had withdrawn a matter against the JSC.

The JSC is claiming $175 000 for legal fees awarded against the suspended judge.

"The officials from the sheriff of the High Court forcibly gained entry into Justice Ndewere's premises and tried to physically break down her door, but they failed," Mtetwa said.

"They then attached her husband's truck and her brother's car. JSC and its lawyers should have at least advised us of the intended visit so that all this drama could have been avoided."

Earlier in 2020, JSC staff attempted to forcibly enter Justice Ndewere's residence to seize vehicles following her suspension.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he had not received the report.

"I am not aware of such a report," Nyathi said. "The sheriff works under the High Court and I would not be privy of legal matters under its jurisdiction."

The judge was suspended by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on November 5, 2020 for alleged incompetence.

She was accused of failing to complete 28 reviews and eight reserved judgments as well as failing to properly read a file of a convict.

Justice Ndewere has denied the allegations, claiming that Chief Justice Luke Malaba was victimising her after she ignored his "unlawful" directive to deny bail to former Labour minister Priscah Mupfumira on charges of abusing National Social Security Authority funds and MDC Alliance deputy chairperson Job Sikhala on inciting public violence charges.

She also accused Chief Justice Malaba of lying to Mnangagwa that she had 34 outstanding matters when she only had three.

She also submitted that the JSC failed to carry out an independent investigation into her alleged misconduct, but rather "rubber-stamped" the unlawful investigation done by Chief Justice Malaba without verifying the allegations.

Her case is being investigated by a tribunal headed by retired judge Justice Simbi Mubako.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Tribalism row erupts in Senate over vacant vice president position

9 mins ago | 9 Views

Mnangagwa govt summoned before ILO Committee again

13 mins ago | 21 Views

Minister says only 6 % Zimbabweans unemployed

14 mins ago | 19 Views

'You (VP) work at the mercy of the President' MDC reminded Mnangagwa - that's hen shtick to the eagle

29 mins ago | 50 Views

'Vote overwhelmingly and counter (Zanu PF) rigging' - regurgitated nonsense, didn't work for 41 years why now

33 mins ago | 10 Views

Kembo Mohadi removal was necessary for 'nation building'

38 mins ago | 91 Views

Mwonzora Parly plot exposed

2 hrs ago | 1134 Views

Chiwenga says prevention is better than cure

2 hrs ago | 420 Views

Gweru workers call off strike

2 hrs ago | 241 Views

MDC aligned women groups demand release of Mamombe

2 hrs ago | 264 Views

Govt on drive to promote marginalised languages

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Stanbic equips Sally Mugabe Hospital

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt must admit Zupco failure'

2 hrs ago | 462 Views

China unveils scholarship programme for Zimbabwean students

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Earthmover driver fatally crushed during job interview

2 hrs ago | 498 Views

Drunk varsity students go on rampage

2 hrs ago | 473 Views

Bulawayo mayor condemns Sidojiwe Flats

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Gweru residents slam mayor's lavish lifestyle

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Tendai Darikwa's Lazarus moment at Wigan

3 hrs ago | 289 Views

Matebeleland South to get 3 new COVID-19 centres

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Teachers will not be cowed

3 hrs ago | 345 Views

Mayor suspends Town Clerk Dube

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

Man's leg amputated after fight over woman

3 hrs ago | 216 Views

TV lessons for primary pupils

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

MDC Alliance activists' 'fake' abductions trial opens

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Zimbabwe's maize harvest to hit 20-year high

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

Zanu-PF controlled Senate approves constitutional clauses

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Huge boost for construction sector

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

A call to all Mthwakazi organisations to have unity of purpose

12 hrs ago | 746 Views

Expert tips for better essay writing

14 hrs ago | 323 Views

How blockchain is transforming Zimbabwe's economy

14 hrs ago | 868 Views

CABS and European Investment Bank unveil EUR15m COVID resilience business financing initiative

14 hrs ago | 362 Views

Future of iGaming industry

14 hrs ago | 102 Views

Grace Mugabe son's associate manhandles reporter

16 hrs ago | 1649 Views

Warriors squad announcement next week

16 hrs ago | 601 Views

54 buses intercepted with smuggled goods

16 hrs ago | 1496 Views

Kamambo bribery case deferred

16 hrs ago | 217 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono's charges dropped by the High Court

16 hrs ago | 1102 Views

Vote overwhelmingly to counter rigging

17 hrs ago | 940 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days