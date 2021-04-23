Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Pupils stranded as police impound vehicles

by Isdore Guvamombe
14 secs ago | Views
SCORES of pupils were yesterday left stranded at roadsides as police in Bulawayo impounded vehicles that were pirating in defiance of the Government's travel regulations meant to curb the spread of Covid-19.

A total of 13 touts have been arrested and 209 vehicles operating illegally seized in the city this week.

Police impounded staff buses, vehicles hired to ferry school children but are not registered under the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) and taxis operating illegally. Before being released to their owners after paying relevant fines, vehicles taken by the police have to be cleared for outstanding tickets by Bulawayo City Council (BCC), while Zimra checks whether the vehicles were properly imported, not under-declared and did not evade taxes.

Zinara also checks for the validity of licence plates.

Government in March last year banned private 'public' service operators as part of measures to contain the pandemic.

All commuter omnibus operators have to register under the Zupco franchise to be allowed to ferry passengers. However, parents have raised concern over privately hired taxis that are being impounded by the police which ferry pupils to and from school.

Yesterday school children most of them at ECD level were left stranded and some did not attend school at all.

At a press conference at Ross Camp yesterday, Bulawayo Provincial Police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said the Road Motor Transport Act states that only Zupco-contracted commuter omnibuses are allowed to be hired as staff buses or to ferry school children.

"As police we say there is no selective application of law hence staff buses and vehicles ferrying school children not contracted under Zupco are not allowed to operate. Some of these commuter omnibuses are not even contracted by the companies or schools that they claim to be serving. This kind of operation is illegal as only those commuter omnibuses that are contracted to Zupco are allowed to operate," he said.

Insp Ncube said schools should make arrangements with Zupco to avail kombis to transport pupils. He warned members of the public against boarding non-Zupco kombis or buses at undesignated points as they face arrest. He said commuters should shun vehicles without number plates as most of them are used in cases of armed robberies, mugging, rape and hit-and-run incidents.

"Police in Bulawayo have arrested 13 touts and 209 public service vehicles of which 121 are commuter omnibuses (kombis) and the remaining being Mshikashika operating motor vehicles and also defying the Road Traffic Act and Covid 19 regulations,'' said Inspector Ncube.

In an interview, Mr Bekezela Ngoma, a parent, said children were stuck in the city centre, while others were stuck at roadblocks as vehicles were impounded and they had no means to get home.

''My child dismissed from school at 1pm and he arrived home at 5pm, while some children were stuck in town after 7pm. We are at risk, even those that do not have kids at school. I have witnessed the police doing high speed chases with those so-called illegal taxis putting the lives of people in danger. We need to be protected by the police but they are endangering our lives,'' he said.

Another parent said while they understand that some kombis are illegal, Zupco does not take children to and from school.

''Zupco does not transport schoolchildren to school they only drop them at bus stops while these private hire school-run kombis drop them safely at school gates.

"Our children were left stranded in some places when the police impounded kombis exposing our children to kidnapping,'' said Mrs Nothando Nkomo.

Mr Patrick Sande appealed to the Government to avail legal transport that will take children directly to school, collect them when they knock off and leave them at their homes.

Rethabile Mangena, a student at the National University of Science and Technology, said she arrived at 11AM for an 8AM lecture.

"Transport was a challenge in the morning, I waited at the bus stop for two hours until I arrived on campus at 11am when my lecture was through," she said.

The news crew yesterday observed commuters walking home together with schoolchildren to the western suburbs along 6th Avenue Extension as there were transport challenges following the police blitz. Commuters raised concerns that they are facing transport challenges as Zupco is sometimes overwhelmed by the number of people.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Minister asked to pay a US$30 bribe to jump passport office queue

1 min ago | 1 Views

Job Sikhala to have his day in court

1 min ago | 2 Views

NGOs mustn't be surprised when Govt cracks whip

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Obadiah Moyo's trial date set

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Prince Dube gets improved contract

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Dembare legend in court over sodomy

3 mins ago | 2 Views

'Grace Mugabe passed oral exam'

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Missing miner's dead body found with missing parts

4 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe private sector vaccination takes off

4 mins ago | 6 Views

Civil servants loan facility set for rollout

5 mins ago | 5 Views

ZCTU boss slams 'sell-out' MDC-T MPs supporting Mnangagwa bill

5 mins ago | 7 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'We will be Africa's breadbasket again'

11 mins ago | 2 Views

Former Dynamos Defender, Chirambadare, in court for sodomy

11 hrs ago | 1175 Views

'Jealous' man strikes ex-wife with machete

13 hrs ago | 1193 Views

Man jailed for impregnating a minor

13 hrs ago | 1548 Views

Council chairperson grilled over poor market place

13 hrs ago | 523 Views

9 000 passports to be produced per day

14 hrs ago | 2156 Views

Kembo Mohadi and Enos Nkala learnt lifetime lessons; Israel Dube my reply!

18 hrs ago | 2862 Views

Tribalism row erupts in Senate over vacant vice president position

22 hrs ago | 6233 Views

Mnangagwa govt summoned before ILO Committee again

22 hrs ago | 2519 Views

Minister says only 6 % Zimbabweans unemployed

22 hrs ago | 1861 Views

'You (VP) work at the mercy of the President' MDC reminded Mnangagwa - that's hen shtick to the eagle

22 hrs ago | 1931 Views

'Vote overwhelmingly and counter (Zanu PF) rigging' - regurgitated nonsense, didn't work for 41 years why now

22 hrs ago | 739 Views

Kembo Mohadi removal was necessary for 'nation building'

22 hrs ago | 2087 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days