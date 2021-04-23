Latest News Editor's Choice


16 year-old rapes, robs dying aunt

by Staff reporter
4 mins ago | Views
A 16-YEAR-OLD boy from Beitbridge East who allegedly attacked his 53-year-old aunt with a log, and then raped her while she lay dying, bleeding from the head before stealing R1 700 has been remanded in custody to May 13.

The boy who cannot be named for ethical reasons was not asked to plead to rape and murder charges when he appeared before Beitbridge Resident Magistrate Mr Toindepi Zhou yesterday.

Charges are that the accused killed Maria Gumbo on Friday between 7 am and 2 pm in Fula village. The State led by Mr Cloudios Karinga said the teen attacked the woman about 500 metres away from her homestead.

The court further heard that Gumbo's remains were discovered in a pool of blood by her elder sister at around 2 pm. She informed other villagers and the matter was reported to the police.

The prosecutor said Gumbo had four deep cuts in the head and her body was found lying face down. Police recovered two blood-stained logs next to the corpse and there was evidence of some struggle 50 metres away from where the body was lying.

Mr Karinga said the police also recovered a blood-stained log and the woman's undergarments 30 metres from where she had been allegedly killed. He said the accused who soon after committing the offence went into hiding was apprehended by members of the community who handed him to the police on Sunday.

The police recovered R1 540 from him.

Source - chronicle

