Top cop threatens to shoot messenger of court

by Staff reporter
31 secs ago | Views
A TOP police officer stationed in Beitbridge town has landed himself in soup after he allegedly threatened to shoot a messenger of court on two occasions for attempting
to serve him with a court order in the past few days.

Assistant Commissioner Tawoneyi Nyazema, who is in charge of security operations in the border town, allegedly threatened to shoot Admit Nyamhamba, the deputy messenger of court some time last week and early this week.

Police at Beitbridge allegedly refused to record a criminal report against Nyazema.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he had not received the report.

"I have not been told of that, so let me try and get the information," he said.

Beitbridge messenger of court Nkululeko Milidi said his deputy approached Nyazema in his tent to serve him a court order directing him to return a boat seized from a villager's house.

"This was a second attempt. He made similar threats last week. He chased Nyamhamba out of the station after threatening to shoot him," said Milidi.

On Wednesday, Nyamhamba went back with the court order, which was seen by NewsDay, but was met with further threats.

His attempt to file a criminal report was waved away.

"They asked us to write a report, but we felt this was a straightforward report. We also felt they are undermining the same government we all work for," Milidi.

Nyazema last year threatened two senior journalists in Masvingo over a news column in a provincial newspaper, TellZim News.

Golden Maunganidze and Passmore Kuzipa, who are directors and editors of TellZim News, were invited to Masvingo Central Police Station by the provincial police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Charity Mazula for what seemed to be a routine engagement meeting between police and scribes.

Upon arrival at the meeting, Nyazema demanded that they should disclose the identity of the author of the newspaper's satirical column.

Source - newsday

