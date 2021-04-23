Police nab 6 notorious Bulawayo robbers

News / Local

by Staff reporter

POLICE yesterday said they had nabbed six suspected robbers linked to a spate of robberies which occurred in and around Bulawayo between January and this month.The armed robbers on Wednesday pounced on Econet and WFP warehouses in Bulawayo and stole US$90 094, R153 385,14, P25 724 and $855 174,64, among other goods.They also took with them a DVR for the CCTV from a strong room and a Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle.National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi identified them as Abednico Ndlovu, Atkins Mahinzwi, Bruce Moyo, Senzo Siziba, Kelvin Dzumbunu and Gift Mwale.Prior to their arrest, they had also stormed into Umguza RDC treasurer Cosmas Nkomo's house in Montgomery and robbed him of cash and various goods."The accused persons used an iron bar to forcibly open the front French main door. They then proceeded to the main bedroom where the complainant was sleeping and demanded cash. One was armed with a pistol while another brandished a knife," police said."They ransacked his room and took a brown envelope containing US$550 and a Samsung Note 4 cellphone."The armed robbers stole two laptops, four cellphones, a decoder, adapter, car keys to a government vehicle and US$550 in cash.