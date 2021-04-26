Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Ziyambi accuses MDC-T senator of tribalism

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
JUSTICE minister Ziyambi Ziyambi has accused MDC-T senator Khalipani Phugeni of being a tribalist for alleging that President Emmerson Mnangagwa was marginalising the Matabeleland region by not appointing a replacement for embattled former Vice-President Kembo Mohadi, who resigned last month over a sex scandal.

Mohadi quit as vice-president on March 1 after details of his alleged affairs with married women and subordinates seconded to his office were made public.

Mnangagwa is expected to pick his replacement from former Zapu officials, in line with the Unity Accord signed in 1987 between PF-Zapu and Zanu-PF.

Several names have been thrown around as possible successors, including Primary and Secondary Education minister Cain Mathema, Zanu-PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo and Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander General Philip Valerio Sibanda, among others.

The Zanu-PF leader last week transferred senior staffers in the former VP's office to other portfolios, triggering suspicion that he was not in a hurry to appoint Mohadi's replacement.

But Phugeni, the MDC-T Bulawayo senator, while contributing to the Second Reading of the Constitutional Amendment Bill No 2 on Wednesday, drew Ziyambi's anger after he alleged that the delay in appointing Mohadi's successor was further marginalising people from the Matabeleland regions.

He made the remarks while contributing to debate on the scraping of the "running mate" clause from the Constitution.

"The issue of the running mate does speak to the issue of gender balance," Phugeni said.

"You will recall we had a VicePresident in this country in the name of Joice Mujuru. She was unceremoniously removed from her position by a very powerful President (the late Robert Mugabe), who later lived to regret that action, but it was too late."

He added: "It also speaks to the issue of the historically marginalised people of Matabeleland. We had a Vice-President here by the name of (Phelekezela) Mphoko. When the military intervention happened (in 2017), he had to run for his life and when he came back, he was, like Mujuru, removed from power and we have never heard of him.

"The former Vice-President of the country (Kembo Mohadi) resigned after not so pleasing details emerged about him and his private affairs. We're just over a month now and there is no replacement. The people of Matabeleland feel they are underrepresented in the Executive power of this country."

But this did not go down well with Ziyambi, who is steering the Bill through both Houses.

He denied that the military targeted Mphoko, who was in Russia when Mugabe was toppled in November 2017.

"I think let us not tribalise issues that are not necessarily tribal, like the people of Matabeleland are saying they need a President," Ziyambi said.

"Who told you that you are their spokesperson? I think it is an issue that the President when he sees fit, he appoints his assistant. He is not appointing assistants because of tribal lines, he is appointing assistants because they are Zimbabweans."

Ziyambi added: "If you look at our provinces, they are not equal. I may probably say that the population in Mashonaland West may be twice the population in Matabeleland South.

"So those are issues that I believe as a nation we are all relatives. Let us leave these issues of trying to tribalise things when we are discussing a constitutional amendment."

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bulawayo lawyer sues Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 582 Views

Third part soars cost of Mnangagwa copter

2 hrs ago | 624 Views

Shava demands US$100,000 to assume ministerial duty

2 hrs ago | 1404 Views

Zimbabwe govt caves in to market pressure

2 hrs ago | 476 Views

Mwonzora, Khupe bury hatchet

2 hrs ago | 487 Views

Battle for Zimbabwe's rural votes kicks off

2 hrs ago | 298 Views

Obert Mpofu says amendments meant to correct flaws in Zimbabwe's supreme law

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

MDC Alliance youth leaders' trial off to a dramatic start

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

Zimbabwe receives 3 000 radio sets for lessons

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Zanu-PF, MDCs spar over law amendments

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

BCC bosses divert 3 000 litres diesel

2 hrs ago | 259 Views

Unpacking the lobola refund issue

2 hrs ago | 359 Views

NGO boss says Mnangagwa sponsoring new law to safeguard 2023 poll ambitions

3 hrs ago | 305 Views

Mthwakazi 9 finally freed on bail

3 hrs ago | 190 Views

Personal driver gets away with $4,6m goods

3 hrs ago | 319 Views

Govt shuts down errant NGO

3 hrs ago | 282 Views

Mamombe deserves justice, not mercy

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

Police nab 6 notorious Bulawayo robbers

3 hrs ago | 334 Views

Top cop threatens to shoot messenger of court

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

Parly intervenes in Sikhala CDF project

3 hrs ago | 235 Views

Forex crisis hits fertilizer industry

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Grace Mugabe deserved PhD: Ex-UZ registrar

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

Biti, 5 others back in Parliament

3 hrs ago | 298 Views

Mangwiro defends Zimbabwe vaccines choice

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Night shifts to clear passport backlog

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

16-year-old rapes, robs dying aunt

3 hrs ago | 270 Views

Heath Streak apologises

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

Pupils stranded as police impound vehicles

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

Minister asked to pay a US$30 bribe to jump passport office queue

3 hrs ago | 423 Views

Job Sikhala to have his day in court

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

NGOs mustn't be surprised when Govt cracks whip

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Obadiah Moyo's trial date set

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Prince Dube gets improved contract

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

Dembare legend in court over sodomy

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

'Grace Mugabe passed oral exam'

3 hrs ago | 266 Views

Missing miner's dead body found with missing parts

3 hrs ago | 241 Views

Zimbabwe private sector vaccination takes off

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

Civil servants loan facility set for rollout

3 hrs ago | 261 Views

ZCTU boss slams 'sell-out' MDC-T MPs supporting Mnangagwa bill

3 hrs ago | 211 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'We will be Africa's breadbasket again'

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Former Dynamos Defender, Chirambadare, in court for sodomy

14 hrs ago | 1367 Views

'Jealous' man strikes ex-wife with machete

16 hrs ago | 1307 Views

Man jailed for impregnating a minor

16 hrs ago | 1702 Views

Council chairperson grilled over poor market place

16 hrs ago | 555 Views

9 000 passports to be produced per day

17 hrs ago | 2321 Views

Kembo Mohadi and Enos Nkala learnt lifetime lessons; Israel Dube my reply!

21 hrs ago | 3026 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days