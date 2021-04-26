Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

NGO boss says Mnangagwa sponsoring new law to safeguard 2023 poll ambitions

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE Human Rights NGO Forum executive director Musa Kika says frantic efforts to pass Constitutional Amendment No.2 is a sure sign President Emmerson Mnangagwa was anticipating contested elections in 2023.

Kika was speaking at Thursday's press conference where some 46 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) laid into the amendment that gives Mnangagwa power to appoint judges in the country's highest courts.

This includes the Constitutional Court, the only one empowered to determine election related disputes.

He said Mnangagwa had realised the next election could once again be decided by the Constitutional Court as happened in 2018 and wanted people "beholden" to him (Mnangagwa) on the bench.

"The judicial office is an important office in any constitutional democracy, more so, in Zimbabwe because of the trajectory which we have traversed in the last two decades where we have seen the judiciary act as power brokers primarily because of our contested elections," said Kika.

"In the last so many elections, elections have been going to court for determination particularly the presidential election, 2018 is a fresh memory; it was the Constitutional Court that eventually decided who was the president.

"Because in Zimbabwe, elections remain contested, we are still far from proper electoral reforms. We are likely going to see another contested election in 2023 where the Constitutional Court is called upon to determine who eventually takes presidential office.

"So, in anticipation of that, one would imagine the president would want to ensure there are judges that are beholden to him in that constitutional court, elected, promoted to office by him, who will have to decide who becomes president in the event of a likely presidential election dispute."

Kika said another reason Mnangagwa sought the amendment was to extend the tenure of "certain individuals" he might need in the judiciary beyond their retirement age.

Chief Justice Luke Malaba, who ruled against MDC Alliance candidate Nelson Chamisa's challenge in 2018, is expected to reach retirement age on 15 May 2021.

However, reports indicate the country's topmost jurist could be in for another dance in the national courts, at least until 2023.

Added Kika: "It is a clear exercise to us of judicial capture, of packing the judiciary.

"One of the reasons why we very much believe there is an attempt to tinker with extension of tenure beyond retirement age is to ensure that certain individuals in particular are there in that court come 2023."

Constitutional Amendment No.2 moved to Senate last week after Zanu-PF used its majority advantage plus sympathetic MDC-T votes in the lower house against a handful of MDC Alliance MPs.

There has been uproar since; with critiques arguing the move is tantamount to tearing Zimbabwe's constitution before aligning yesteryear laws to the almost eight-year-old document.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bulawayo lawyer sues Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 596 Views

Third part soars cost of Mnangagwa copter

2 hrs ago | 637 Views

Shava demands US$100,000 to assume ministerial duty

2 hrs ago | 1433 Views

Zimbabwe govt caves in to market pressure

2 hrs ago | 487 Views

Mwonzora, Khupe bury hatchet

2 hrs ago | 494 Views

Battle for Zimbabwe's rural votes kicks off

2 hrs ago | 304 Views

Obert Mpofu says amendments meant to correct flaws in Zimbabwe's supreme law

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

MDC Alliance youth leaders' trial off to a dramatic start

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

Zimbabwe receives 3 000 radio sets for lessons

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Zanu-PF, MDCs spar over law amendments

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

BCC bosses divert 3 000 litres diesel

2 hrs ago | 265 Views

Unpacking the lobola refund issue

2 hrs ago | 364 Views

Ziyambi accuses MDC-T senator of tribalism

3 hrs ago | 330 Views

Mthwakazi 9 finally freed on bail

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

Personal driver gets away with $4,6m goods

3 hrs ago | 323 Views

Govt shuts down errant NGO

3 hrs ago | 286 Views

Mamombe deserves justice, not mercy

3 hrs ago | 176 Views

Police nab 6 notorious Bulawayo robbers

3 hrs ago | 337 Views

Top cop threatens to shoot messenger of court

3 hrs ago | 219 Views

Parly intervenes in Sikhala CDF project

3 hrs ago | 241 Views

Forex crisis hits fertilizer industry

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Grace Mugabe deserved PhD: Ex-UZ registrar

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

Biti, 5 others back in Parliament

3 hrs ago | 301 Views

Mangwiro defends Zimbabwe vaccines choice

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Night shifts to clear passport backlog

3 hrs ago | 242 Views

16-year-old rapes, robs dying aunt

3 hrs ago | 270 Views

Heath Streak apologises

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Pupils stranded as police impound vehicles

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

Minister asked to pay a US$30 bribe to jump passport office queue

3 hrs ago | 426 Views

Job Sikhala to have his day in court

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

NGOs mustn't be surprised when Govt cracks whip

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Obadiah Moyo's trial date set

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Prince Dube gets improved contract

3 hrs ago | 211 Views

Dembare legend in court over sodomy

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

'Grace Mugabe passed oral exam'

3 hrs ago | 269 Views

Missing miner's dead body found with missing parts

3 hrs ago | 247 Views

Zimbabwe private sector vaccination takes off

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

Civil servants loan facility set for rollout

3 hrs ago | 261 Views

ZCTU boss slams 'sell-out' MDC-T MPs supporting Mnangagwa bill

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'We will be Africa's breadbasket again'

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Former Dynamos Defender, Chirambadare, in court for sodomy

14 hrs ago | 1368 Views

'Jealous' man strikes ex-wife with machete

16 hrs ago | 1307 Views

Man jailed for impregnating a minor

16 hrs ago | 1703 Views

Council chairperson grilled over poor market place

16 hrs ago | 555 Views

9 000 passports to be produced per day

17 hrs ago | 2322 Views

Kembo Mohadi and Enos Nkala learnt lifetime lessons; Israel Dube my reply!

21 hrs ago | 3031 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days