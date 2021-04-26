Zesa seeks new tariff

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Zesa is in the process of applying for a new tariff in a bid to boost its operations, Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) chief executive officer Mr Eddington Mazambani has said.Mr Mazambani said this at a breakfast meeting organised this morning in Harare, so that journalists engage the new board announced by Government early this year.The exact tariff being sought by Zesa will be confirmed soon.While industrialists are concerned that a new tariff would affect their operations, it is felt that Zesa urgently requires a tariff review given that it is presently "incapacitated".Zera board chair Dr David Madzikanda told journalists during the same event that Zesa does not have vehicles and required personnel as it cannot afford to pay decent salaries to competent staff due to a low tariff.