Khama Billiat faces another injury lay-off

News / Local

by Staff reporter

KHAMA Billiat could be facing another lengthy spell on the sidelines, barely a few weeks after returning from another injury, following an admission by the Kaizer Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt he does not know when the Warriors star could be back from his latest injury nightmare.Billiat was injured at the stroke of half-time in a South African Premier Soccer League game against his former club Mamelodi Sundowns last Sunday and left Loftus Versfeld walking with the aid of crutches.The latest injury comes for Billiat who missed action between January and early April with a broken leg."He got an injury on the same leg that he broke [before], and it is not good," Hunt told the South African newspaper, The Sowetan."Since we are playing every three days, if you miss two or three weeks, you will miss many games. I'm not sure what the diagnosis is there, but he was not walking well after the injury."Billiat was missed in Chiefs' last encounter as they lost 1-0 to Chippa United at home on Wednesday which saw them slide one rung down to ninth position on the log.The Aces Youth Soccer Academy product's latest injury setback leaves him doubtful for the start of the Warriors' World Cup qualification campaign after recently missing the final part of Zimbabwe's successful campaign for next year's AFCON finals.Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic will be hoping to bank on the gifted forward when he announces Zimbabwe's provisional squad for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Ethiopia next week.Zimbabwe are in Group G with former continental champions Ghana, South Africa and Ethiopia.The Warriors start their campaign against South Africa at home in a match between June 5 and 8, followed by a trip to Ethiopia for a game set for June 11-14.The opening two encounters are important for the Warriors to establish a strong footing in their campaign as they will face Ghana in back-to-back matches in September.Ghana will host Zimbabwe between September 1 and 4 before travelling to Harare for the reverse tie between September 5 and 7.