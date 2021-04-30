Police disperse MDC Alliance Assembly of Women meeting in Mutare

News / Local

by Fanuel Chinowaita

MDC Alliance Women Assembly Manicaland Province meeting was prematurely abandoned after the Police invaded their office and arrested Studio seven Journalist Sydney Saizi and Maniccaland PA Tapiwa for taking videos today.Speaking to Women Assembly National Secretary Monica Mkwada she said the police has no right to disperse them because all the procedures were followed and the ZRP acknowledged the notice."The police invaded the offices and took Studio 7, reporter Sydney Size and the PA Ms Tapiwa."This was after all procedures were followed and the ZRP having acknowledged the meeting booking. We continuously experince the selective application of the law where Zanu PF hold meetings without any disruptions."They arrested Ms Tapiwa and Saizi, their charges were of taking videos as the Police were violently displacing us, There was disorder at it's highest."We need a revolution. Citizens must definitely converge for Change", said the Women Assembly Secretary.She added that the reasons which the police gave when dispersing them were not clear and made no sense."Only yesterday at around 7pm they foned the chairlady to the effect that we were not supposed to hold the meeting simply because it was workers day", she said.