Anticipated delays at Beitbridge border post

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) wishes to advise all travellers, importers, exporters, transporters, clearing agents and the general public that due to ongoing extensive construction work at Beitbridge Border Post in the ongoing upgrade programme, the border post's traffic handling capacity has been significantly impacted upon.

This has resulted in the reduction of working and parking space as well as traffic channels. This reduction in capacity is anticipated to result in significant congestion and delays in the effective passage of all traffic, particularly north bound traffic. This situation is projected to last for the next SIX (6) WEEKS during which period construction work will be at its highest.

While the Authority continues to do its best in expediting the movement of the cargo through the border post, the limitations resulting from the ongoing construction work will naturally have a negative impact on the smooth movement of the traffic.

All stakeholders are therefore requested to take note and are hereby encouraged to consider, where possible, the use of alternative transit routes to avoid the anticipated delays.

The Authority regrets the inconvenience caused but has every hope that this construction project will result in the required improvement to the current infrastructure, which will go a long way in creating efficient and effective traffic management for all stakeholders and the economy.

In the meantime, stakeholders are encouraged to engage the Authority through the various communication challenges should they encounter any challenges during this period.



Source - the standard

