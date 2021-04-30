Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mwonzora's MDC-T revisits Zanu-PF sponsored bill

by Staff reporter
56 secs ago | Views
UNDER FIRE MDC-T says it will next week conduct a cost benefit analysis of the controversial Constitutional Amendment Bill Number 2 which party MPs have endorsed.

The Douglas Mwonzora led opposition invited a barrage of attack from the rival MDC Alliance and some civil society groups after its MPs "blindly" backed the Zanu-PF sponsored Bill to pass through crucial parliamentary stages.

The proposed law seeks to, among other things, scrap the running mate clause, empower the State President to handpick some judges without subjecting them to public interviews as is currently the norm.

The Bill also seeks to extend judges' terms of office after reaching their retirement age.

It has already sailed through Parliament and now awaits Senate's approval before being signed into law by the President.

Civil society groups have blasted the proposed law, describing it as a brazen attempt by incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa to tighten his grip on power ahead of the 2023 national elections.

But addressing journalists at the Bulawayo Media Centre Friday, Mwonzora said his party was yet to come up with a position on the Bill.

The opposition leader said the MDC-T was not rejecting the Bill in its entirety but only objected to the scrapping of the running mate and judges' clauses.

He appealed to Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi to remove the controversial clauses.

"We have voiced our concern about objectionable clauses. Our concerns are reasonable, our concerns are legally grounded, our concerns are sustainable, and the choice is there for the honourable minister to remove those clauses," said Mwonzora.

The politician said his party's leadership was set to meet on Monday to deliberate on the Bill.

"We are going to have our meeting on Monday, our caucus meeting where we will conduct a cost analysis of the Bill.

"After the meeting, we will make our decision on the way forward as we enter this final phase," he said.

Mwonzora reiterated his party shall continue to engage Ziyambi over the controversial clauses.

"Of course, we are trying dialogue to make sure that those objectionable clauses are removed. We are also against the amendment of clause 3:28, sub clause 7 of our Constitution.

"In terms of that sub-clause, if there is a need to extend a term limit for judges, that extension cannot benefit the incumbent (President). That's 1.

"It also goes on to say that if there is a need to amend that clause, that amendment can only be done via a referendum," he said.

Mwonzora, who was among representatives of major political parties who spearheaded the writing of the 2013 national charter, also took a dig at some unnamed civil society groups and opponents for unkind remarks they have directed at his legislators who supported the passing of the controversial Bill.

Zimbabwe's vocal civil society organisations have been unequivocal in their condemnation and rejection of the proposed law.

They are also up in arms with the country's governing authority for allegedly cherry-picking self-serving laws to amend and yet there are a lot of existing laws which are still waiting to be aligned with the 2013 national constitution.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Anticipated delays at Beitbridge border post

3 mins ago | 5 Views

Cut the crap, Cde Kazembe Kazembe

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Why MDC-A must not change its name for by-elections

5 mins ago | 7 Views

Mwonzora could be digging his own grave

9 mins ago | 18 Views

Potraz donates laptops to rural school

11 mins ago | 6 Views

TNF talks collapse over US dollar wages

13 mins ago | 9 Views

Ex-AirZim workers reject Zimdollar payouts

15 mins ago | 20 Views

Another Zimbabwe woman partners Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team

16 mins ago | 16 Views

No major changes in Warriors squad

17 mins ago | 12 Views

Scramble for Hwange

19 mins ago | 24 Views

Insiza villagers cry foul

22 mins ago | 28 Views

Boy (12) hangs himself

23 mins ago | 34 Views

UBH Covid-19 admissions up

24 mins ago | 31 Views

Workers must be treated fairly, says Mnangagwa

25 mins ago | 23 Views

Chiyangwa sets Cosafa Cup participation fee at US$19 000

25 mins ago | 21 Views

Blitz to get new voters ahead of 2023

27 mins ago | 20 Views

Ndumiso Gumede the man

28 mins ago | 29 Views

Mobile network operators to set up more tower sites

29 mins ago | 12 Views

Teachers cash in on US$140 incentives

30 mins ago | 36 Views

Man robs schoolboy of $5, pays for sex services

30 mins ago | 44 Views

Bulawayo police use Facebook to nab syndicate

41 mins ago | 58 Views

Pay workers in US dollar, says Chamisa

47 mins ago | 62 Views

Fresh war erupts over Mugabe remains

53 mins ago | 429 Views

Dembare pardon Muzadzi

54 mins ago | 59 Views

RBZ to blacklist auction forex abusers

54 mins ago | 38 Views

Mupfumira snubbed during surprise Zanu-PF meeting appearance

55 mins ago | 141 Views

CRICKET: Zimbabwe suffer heavy defeat in first Test against Pakistan

1 hr ago | 29 Views

PSL season to kick-off in July

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Hit and run driver knocks down female cop

1 hr ago | 233 Views

Woman kills self after suspecting hubby of cheating

1 hr ago | 171 Views

Zimbabwe to side-step load shedding in winter

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Kombi ban will bring road sanity

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

'Zimbabwe has capacity to fund its growth agenda'

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Fresh salary increment for civil servants

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Private sector raises over $230 million to procure Covid-19 vaccines

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Workers have kept us going, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Why Lobola Should not be Refundable - Love must never be refunded nor measured in monetary terms

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

MDC Alliance South Africa holds its First Council Meeting

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Will cites provide cover for a racism–based ban on international hunting?

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Police disperse MDC Alliance Assembly of Women meeting in Mutare

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

For an African man, sex is power to shut up a woman's mouth

2 hrs ago | 336 Views

Mnangagwa moves to dissolve 'opposition-run' councils

13 hrs ago | 1327 Views

Who is Zanu-PF national PC - Rugeje or Matemadanda?

13 hrs ago | 1472 Views

Zanu-PF MP, CIO order Cottco to withdraw MDC member's tender

13 hrs ago | 1087 Views

Soldier killed over girlfriend

13 hrs ago | 1663 Views

Killer Zivhu donates to Mnangagwa home school

13 hrs ago | 693 Views

Zanu-PF escalates its 2023 campaign

13 hrs ago | 474 Views

Cop up for drug smuggling

13 hrs ago | 616 Views

Zacc ups anti-graft drive

13 hrs ago | 295 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days