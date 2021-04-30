Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

All eyes on Mamombe trial

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
BRITAIN says it is following closely the trial of MDC Alliance legislator Joana Mamombe and two other activists for allegedly faking their abduction.

Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova pleaded not guilty to charges of publishing or communicating false information prejudicial to the state when their trial commenced before Harare magistrate Bianca Makwande last week.

British ambassador Melanie Robinson tweeted: "Still following the case of Joana Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova closely.

"Very important that Joana continues to get the medical attention she needs.

"All prisoners have the right to equal and fair treatment under the law."

Mamombe was recently removed from a private Harare hospital and returned to Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison before she could receive specialist treatment.

The trio were arrested on June 11 last year after their alleged abduction during a protest in Harare.

Their trial will continue on Wednesday.

Prosecutors accuse them of trying to avoid trial by flooding the courts with "vexatious" applications.

Last year, United Nations experts called for the release of Mamombe, Chimbiri and Marova, saying they were being persecuted.

They called for thorough investigations into allegations that they were abducted, but prosecutors insist the trio staged their abduction and alleged sexual abuse.

Meanwhile, the trial of Mamombe and seven other MDC Alliance activists accused of engaging in an illegal demonstration last year will start on May 13.

Mamombe, Chimbiri, Marova, Lovejoy Chitengu, Stanely Manyenga, Obey Tererai Sithole and Makomborero Haruzivishe were arrested in May last year.

Harare magistrate Vongai Gawuriro previously blamed the delays on the trial on Mamombe, accusing her of feigning mental illness.

"As long as the first accused continues playing the mental incapacity game on one hand and further committing crimes on the other and gets freed on bail, it will remain a hurdle for the proper administration of justice," Gawuriro said then.

Both trials have attracted global attention with the government accused of persecuting the activists on political grounds.

Source - the stardard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF parades returning Mutinhiri

26 secs ago | 0 Views

Mwonzora's MDC-T revisits Zanu-PF sponsored bill

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Anticipated delays at Beitbridge border post

4 mins ago | 9 Views

Cut the crap, Cde Kazembe Kazembe

5 mins ago | 3 Views

Why MDC-A must not change its name for by-elections

7 mins ago | 8 Views

Mwonzora could be digging his own grave

10 mins ago | 23 Views

Potraz donates laptops to rural school

13 mins ago | 6 Views

TNF talks collapse over US dollar wages

15 mins ago | 16 Views

Ex-AirZim workers reject Zimdollar payouts

16 mins ago | 20 Views

Another Zimbabwe woman partners Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team

18 mins ago | 20 Views

No major changes in Warriors squad

19 mins ago | 12 Views

Scramble for Hwange

21 mins ago | 24 Views

Insiza villagers cry foul

24 mins ago | 28 Views

Boy (12) hangs himself

25 mins ago | 39 Views

UBH Covid-19 admissions up

25 mins ago | 32 Views

Workers must be treated fairly, says Mnangagwa

26 mins ago | 24 Views

Chiyangwa sets Cosafa Cup participation fee at US$19 000

27 mins ago | 21 Views

Blitz to get new voters ahead of 2023

28 mins ago | 20 Views

Ndumiso Gumede the man

29 mins ago | 34 Views

Mobile network operators to set up more tower sites

30 mins ago | 12 Views

Teachers cash in on US$140 incentives

31 mins ago | 38 Views

Man robs schoolboy of $5, pays for sex services

32 mins ago | 46 Views

Bulawayo police use Facebook to nab syndicate

43 mins ago | 58 Views

Pay workers in US dollar, says Chamisa

48 mins ago | 63 Views

Fresh war erupts over Mugabe remains

55 mins ago | 440 Views

Dembare pardon Muzadzi

56 mins ago | 64 Views

RBZ to blacklist auction forex abusers

56 mins ago | 41 Views

Mupfumira snubbed during surprise Zanu-PF meeting appearance

57 mins ago | 146 Views

CRICKET: Zimbabwe suffer heavy defeat in first Test against Pakistan

1 hr ago | 30 Views

PSL season to kick-off in July

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Hit and run driver knocks down female cop

1 hr ago | 236 Views

Woman kills self after suspecting hubby of cheating

1 hr ago | 175 Views

Zimbabwe to side-step load shedding in winter

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Kombi ban will bring road sanity

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

'Zimbabwe has capacity to fund its growth agenda'

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Fresh salary increment for civil servants

2 hrs ago | 241 Views

Private sector raises over $230 million to procure Covid-19 vaccines

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Workers have kept us going, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Why Lobola Should not be Refundable - Love must never be refunded nor measured in monetary terms

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

MDC Alliance South Africa holds its First Council Meeting

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Will cites provide cover for a racism–based ban on international hunting?

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Police disperse MDC Alliance Assembly of Women meeting in Mutare

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

For an African man, sex is power to shut up a woman's mouth

2 hrs ago | 337 Views

Mnangagwa moves to dissolve 'opposition-run' councils

13 hrs ago | 1327 Views

Who is Zanu-PF national PC - Rugeje or Matemadanda?

13 hrs ago | 1472 Views

Zanu-PF MP, CIO order Cottco to withdraw MDC member's tender

13 hrs ago | 1087 Views

Soldier killed over girlfriend

13 hrs ago | 1663 Views

Killer Zivhu donates to Mnangagwa home school

13 hrs ago | 693 Views

Zanu-PF escalates its 2023 campaign

13 hrs ago | 474 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days