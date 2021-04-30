Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zanu-PF parades returning Mutinhiri

by Staff reporter
26 secs ago | Views
Zanu-PF in Mashonaland East yesterday paraded former MDC Alliance member Tracy Mutinhiri and 51 other people that defected to the ruling party from the opposition.

Mutinhiri, also a former deputy minister in the late Robert Mugabe's cabinet before joining the then Morgan Tsvangirai-led MDC-T, brought along with her 29 others from Marondera East constituency.

Twenty MDC Alliance officials from Goromonzi South, who have joined the ruling party, were also paraded.

Hebert Shumbamhini, Zanu-PF commissar in the province, told the provincial coordinating committee that Mutinhiri had lured other MDC Alliance officials.

Zanu-PF Mashonaland East acting provincial chairperson Michael Madanha said those who were defecting must lure their erstwhile colleagues to the ruling party.

An emotional Mutinhiri broke into tears as she delivered her speech.

"I thank you for welcoming me. The path I chose was destined by God, but I am back," she said.

"I am not after any position. I just want us to work together in this new dispensation."

Zanu-PF politburo member Paul Mangwana said he was disturbed by Mutinhiri's move to dump Zanu-PF.

"I worked with Tracy Mutinhiri as my deputy and together we worked on the indigenisation issue," Mangwana said.

"I was disturbed when she left for the opposition. I am glad that she is back home."

Source - the stardard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

All eyes on Mamombe trial

1 min ago | 0 Views

Mwonzora's MDC-T revisits Zanu-PF sponsored bill

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Anticipated delays at Beitbridge border post

4 mins ago | 9 Views

Cut the crap, Cde Kazembe Kazembe

5 mins ago | 3 Views

Why MDC-A must not change its name for by-elections

7 mins ago | 8 Views

Mwonzora could be digging his own grave

10 mins ago | 23 Views

Potraz donates laptops to rural school

13 mins ago | 6 Views

TNF talks collapse over US dollar wages

15 mins ago | 16 Views

Ex-AirZim workers reject Zimdollar payouts

16 mins ago | 20 Views

Another Zimbabwe woman partners Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team

18 mins ago | 20 Views

No major changes in Warriors squad

19 mins ago | 12 Views

Scramble for Hwange

21 mins ago | 24 Views

Insiza villagers cry foul

24 mins ago | 28 Views

Boy (12) hangs himself

25 mins ago | 39 Views

UBH Covid-19 admissions up

25 mins ago | 32 Views

Workers must be treated fairly, says Mnangagwa

26 mins ago | 24 Views

Chiyangwa sets Cosafa Cup participation fee at US$19 000

27 mins ago | 21 Views

Blitz to get new voters ahead of 2023

28 mins ago | 20 Views

Ndumiso Gumede the man

29 mins ago | 34 Views

Mobile network operators to set up more tower sites

30 mins ago | 12 Views

Teachers cash in on US$140 incentives

31 mins ago | 38 Views

Man robs schoolboy of $5, pays for sex services

32 mins ago | 46 Views

Bulawayo police use Facebook to nab syndicate

43 mins ago | 58 Views

Pay workers in US dollar, says Chamisa

48 mins ago | 63 Views

Fresh war erupts over Mugabe remains

55 mins ago | 440 Views

Dembare pardon Muzadzi

56 mins ago | 64 Views

RBZ to blacklist auction forex abusers

56 mins ago | 41 Views

Mupfumira snubbed during surprise Zanu-PF meeting appearance

57 mins ago | 146 Views

CRICKET: Zimbabwe suffer heavy defeat in first Test against Pakistan

1 hr ago | 30 Views

PSL season to kick-off in July

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Hit and run driver knocks down female cop

1 hr ago | 236 Views

Woman kills self after suspecting hubby of cheating

1 hr ago | 175 Views

Zimbabwe to side-step load shedding in winter

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Kombi ban will bring road sanity

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

'Zimbabwe has capacity to fund its growth agenda'

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Fresh salary increment for civil servants

2 hrs ago | 241 Views

Private sector raises over $230 million to procure Covid-19 vaccines

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Workers have kept us going, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Why Lobola Should not be Refundable - Love must never be refunded nor measured in monetary terms

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

MDC Alliance South Africa holds its First Council Meeting

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Will cites provide cover for a racism–based ban on international hunting?

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Police disperse MDC Alliance Assembly of Women meeting in Mutare

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

For an African man, sex is power to shut up a woman's mouth

2 hrs ago | 337 Views

Mnangagwa moves to dissolve 'opposition-run' councils

13 hrs ago | 1327 Views

Who is Zanu-PF national PC - Rugeje or Matemadanda?

13 hrs ago | 1472 Views

Zanu-PF MP, CIO order Cottco to withdraw MDC member's tender

13 hrs ago | 1087 Views

Soldier killed over girlfriend

13 hrs ago | 1663 Views

Killer Zivhu donates to Mnangagwa home school

13 hrs ago | 693 Views

Zanu-PF escalates its 2023 campaign

13 hrs ago | 474 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days