Cop run over by kombi, battling for life

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A police officer is battling for life at Kwekwe General Hospital after he was deliberately run over by a pirate commuter omnibus in the early hours of Friday.

According to the police, Assistant Inspector Dumisani Pondo, who is based at Amaveni Police Station in the Midlands city, was run over by a kombi driver who has been identified as Morris Mukwendi.

Pondo, according to a police report, was manning a roadblock along Gokwe Road in the company of other police officers while targeting unregistered motor vehicles and "mushikashika" and unregistered kombis operating under the ZUPCO franchise.

It is said Mukwendi, who was driving a white Isuzu, was intercepted by the police at West End turn-off and was stopped by the police officers.

Pondo, who was the roadblock team leader, instructed his junior Constable Kasambiro to arrest the driver since he did not have a current vehicle licence.

In a bid to evade arrest, Mukwendi is reported to have then driven off intending to run over Pondo who was standing in front of the kombi.

"Immediately, the accused drove off intending to run over A/I Pondo and he (Pondo) clung on the front bumper of the kombi.

"The accused drove at a high speed towards east into the city of Kwekwe and turned left due north whilst A/I Pondo was still hanging dangerously on the bumper," read the police report.

However, the police officer, could not continue clinging to the vehicle bumper and fell on the ground.

"Assistant Inspector Pondo fell on the ground and the driver dragged him for some metres and thereafter ran over him," further reported the police.

The daring Mukwendi then dumped the vehicle and fled the scene leaving a badly wounded Pondo lying on the ground.

Pondo was later taken to the hospital by his colleagues.

"The complainant was taken to Kwekwe General Hospital and his condition is serious.

"He sustained some bruises on the backbone and a deep cut on the top right eye," the police report read.

The driver is yet to be apprehended with police saying they were on his trail.

Source - newzimbabwe

Most Popular In 7 Days