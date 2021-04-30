Latest News Editor's Choice


DJ Phuti bounces back

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
IN between serving the nation as Deputy Minister of Information and Communication Technologies, Postal and Courier Services and Bulilima West legislator, Dingumuzi Phuti has been working on bouncing back as a musician. He has done so by releasing a scorching 10-track album titled Dokojena.

Known as DJ Phuti in the entertainment circles, the ex-ZBC broadcaster recently released the album with content that defines the culture of the Kalanga community. Laced with the saxophone, trumpet and mbira among the richness of drums, acoustic, lead, and bass guitars, Dokojena is his fifth album.

The politician-cum-musician who hails from Tokwana said the album is available on YouTube with plans to avail it on other online stores underway. "This new offering is called Dokojena.

Tracks featured are Tjimumoyo, Kanyi Ndikanyi, Bulilima West, Vula Ingana Tjini, Ntjenje, Tjonhuwa koga, Tjenjelani, Ndolwane Road, Madlandoga and Maitengwe Road.

"It is the fifth album although there are other projects that I did as collaborations with various artistes including an anti-piracy campaign album which I co-produced with Pastor Emmanuel Thomas and another one which I produced in 2017 as a heritage awareness album," said DJ Phuti.

He said he composes, arranges, does vocals and produces his own work.

"I produce my music that is complemented by the sound quality of Trutone Studio in Harare and the hand and ear of legendary producer Jabulani Ndlovu. Engineers to this project are Isaac Masendeke, Gideon and Wallace Mparutsa.

"My team of instrument players is a thick layer of experience from Papa Tongo on lead guitar, Pastor Emmanuel Thomas on acoustic guitar and Spencer Khumulani on bass guitar. On keyboards is Lenny Mhlanga, saxophone with Thulani Kawani and on trumpet is Baltimore Mudepu. Nancy Mutize is on mbira and percussion while Memory Marimazhira is the A&R manager," said DJ Phuti.

The tracks on the album touch one's spirit as DJ Phuti talks of positive thinking, unity and importance of knowing one's roots. He also thanks the community of Bulilima West who voted him into office. He said each song has its meaning emanating from deep in his heart.

"The song Tjimumoyo is where the title Dokojena was extracted from. Doko jena is one thing you will never see anywhere hence in this case it means a surprise or shocker. Tjimumoyo's lyrics refer to that people should not look down on someone who has their heart set on something as they will surprise people and achieve their goals. As they are smiling at the universe the universe naturally will smile back at them," said DJ Phuti.

In the track Kanyi Ndikanyi, DJ Phuti talks of the importance of knowing one's roots.

"No matter how far fortunes have taken you, you should always remember your past, that is the people, village and parents. You don't have then to be careless by wanting to adhere to a life that you are experiencing elsewhere and forget about the roots that will welcome you in time of need.

"When people go to faraway places to seek greener pastures, they usually forget to look back home, but in the event that one faces challenges, they revert home."

"In the song Bulilima West, I am merely thanking my constituency who gave me the mandate to be their representative in the National Assembly as Member of Parliament. I pledge to continue being dedicated to duty and always listen to and understand their needs and make them a very comfortable part of our beautiful nation of Zimbabwe."

In the track Tjonhuwa Koga, DJ Phuthi says evil is evil no matter how much people try to sanitise it. "People should refrain from bad deeds and be very straightforward, honest and responsible," he said. Ntjenje, the artiste said, encourages unity while appealing to communities to unite to achieve more.

"The song Tjenjelani tells us that we should shun laziness and it encourages people to work so that they achieve results and not be too mythical towards the road to success," added DJ Phuti.

Ndolwane Road, DJ Phuthi said is an instrumental which was set aside for those people who love his musical beats, but will not be interested in lyrics, be it due to a language barrier or general lack of interest in the lyrical part.

"We leave these instrumentals because of our background and motivation to do music with a component of jazz. I had to name it Ndolwane Road because it's a road special to my heart as it passes through my homestead leading to a centre poised for growth, Ndolwane Service Centre," he said.

The song Madlandoga, DJ Phuthi said was his engineer and co-producer Jabulani Ndlovu's choice.

Lastly, Vula Ingana Tjini, the artiste said talks about the need for people to respect their culture and not deviate from who they are.

Source - chronicle

