Bosso in line for windfall in anticipated Prince Dube move

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
HIGHLANDERS could be in line for a windfall should Tanzanian side Azam decide to sell red-hot striker Prince Dube in the next transfer window.

When Dube joined Azam from Highlanders, the Bulawayo side inserted a clause in the deal that entitles them to 30 percent of the amount the Tanzanian club sells him for.

The Warriors striker is reportedly on the radar of several top clubs on the continent following his goal scoring prowess in the Tanzanian Mainland Premier League.

Tanzanian champions Simba SC, who are in the Caf Champions League quarter-finals, are reportedly keen on snatching the player from their rivals.

Interest in Dube comes at a time the 24-year-old is in top scoring form, netting 12 goals from 28 games and is leading the race for the Tanzanian league's Golden Boot.

Even before joining Azam, Dube had courted interest from some European clubs, but the Covid-19 outbreak wrecked his chances.

Azam are believed to have initiated talks for an improved deal in a bid to keep hold of their prized player.

"We will be following on developments regarding the player, but the sell-on clause speaks to the player's movement from Azam, not the player's personal terms. As Bosso, we will only get involved if the player moves," said Bosso communications officer Ronald Moyo.

Source - chronicle

