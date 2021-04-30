Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Government starts issuing birth certificates for children born during lockdown

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has started issuing birth certificates to children who were born during the Covid-19-induced lockdown and had not been captured in the national registry following the suspension of the services. Children who were born from March last year to date had not been captured in the national registry due to the lockdown.

The situation, brought about by the Covid-19-induced lockdown introduced last March, had put parents in a dilemma as they could not include the affected children in most schemes that require birth certificates such as medical aid, funeral policies and acquiring passports. When the country introduced lockdown in March last year most social services were suspended for the greater part of the year.

Although the offices were later opened, few people were being served as officials sought to adhere to World Health Organisation (WHO) protocols in terms of crowd control.

In an interview, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Deputy Minister Ruth Maboyi said the Registrar-General (RG)'s Office is expediting the process to clear the backlog.

"We have resumed issuing birth certificates to children who had not been captured in the national registry because of the lockdown. In Harare, the RG's Office is doing about 80 and 90 birth certificates per day while in other major towns, we are issuing an average of 75 birth certificates," she said.

"In smaller towns and growth points we are issuing at least 25 birth certificates per day."

Acting Registrar General Mr Henry Machiri recently told our sister paper, Sunday News that although he did not have the numbers at hand, there was a huge backlog of people seeking to acquire birth certificates for their children. He said while there were delays for the children to access birth certificates, the law in Zimbabwe allows children to acquire the document for free between zero and six years.

In Bulawayo, it could not be established how many babies are in need of birth certificates, but Mpilo Central Hospital said it delivers between 7 000 and 10 000 births annually. There are other hospitals and council clinics that also have maternity wings in the city which would push the numbers of newborn babies higher.

In addition, the country's 10 provinces each have a number of health facilities with maternity wings and some mothers in remote areas reportedly deliver from home.

Deputy Minister Maboyi said in terms of issuing polyethylene synthetic national identity cards (IDs), the RG's Office is facing challenges due to a shortage of consumables that require foreign currency.

"When it comes to issuing national IDs, we have a serious challenge because we are running short of consumables that have to be imported. However, we have since approached Treasury to release funds so that we are able to procure those consumables," she said.

Deputy Minister Maboyi said due to the shortage of polyethylene synthetic, the ministry has relied on issuing Green Copy Waiting Passes to citizens waiting for the plastic IDs.

Speaking in Parliament last week, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe said Government is giving priority to high school pupils who need the IDs to sit for public examinations and people with selected emergencies while the rest of applicants are getting "green copy" waiting passes. The move is set to ensure that the pupils can register for public examinations.

Minister Kazembe said the ministry was also planning to conduct a national mobile registration exercise once all the logistics are in place in order to curb long queues in the registry offices which are against Covid-19 regulations.

The minister also told Parliament that the ministry has implemented measures to cut the backlog on passports. Currently, there is a backlog of 225 747 dating back to March 2019. The backlog is accumulating due to a shortage of consumables that require foreign currency.

The ministry has since implemented a double shift work programme that started on April 21 to deal with the backlog that passport offices have.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Zimbabwe diaspora remittances overtake foreign aid'

1 hr ago | 264 Views

Zanu-PF bids to ban 'sanction beggars' 2023 elections

1 hr ago | 358 Views

'Constitution Amendment Bill benefits outweigh negatives'

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Constitutional Amendment to give Mnangagwa Mugabe-era powers

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Opposition leader mocks MDC factions for barren politics

1 hr ago | 218 Views

Zanu-PF youth league rocked by indiscipline

1 hr ago | 201 Views

Haruzivishe bail appeal judgement reserved

1 hr ago | 147 Views

Trial of Zanu-PF activist who 'incited' Chiwenga to topple Mnangagwa falters

2 hrs ago | 436 Views

Zimbabweans in the diaspora remitted US$1 billion in 2020

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Zimbabwe's lands commission handling over 1 000 disputes

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

Bill Gates divorces Melinda

2 hrs ago | 863 Views

'Zanu PF is afraid of Chamisa' - rubbish, it's lure to participate and give vote rigging Zanu PF legitimacy AGAIN

2 hrs ago | 260 Views

Halloo Econet, Telecel and NetOne

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

Zimbabwe back on UK radar

3 hrs ago | 1068 Views

MDC, Zanu-PF whip senators ahead of crucial vote

3 hrs ago | 424 Views

Zanu-PF youths target bigwigs' farms

3 hrs ago | 422 Views

War vets want more cash

3 hrs ago | 322 Views

RG Office's inefficiency unsettles Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 338 Views

Arrest Zinara looters, says Parly

3 hrs ago | 173 Views

ZRP block opposition clean-up exercise

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

Kwekwe police arrest machete gang leader

3 hrs ago | 259 Views

Minister flouts COVID-19 safety regulations

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Senate to vote on Amendment Number 2 Bill

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

'Incentives must be stopped to equalise students'

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

BCC under pressure to publish assets register

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

POSB privatisation gathers pace

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

Commuters bear brunt of Zupco's shambolic transport system

3 hrs ago | 186 Views

Witness nails Chiyangwa in Kamambo bribe case

3 hrs ago | 488 Views

Zim Achievers Awards UK bounce back

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa has taken us back to 2008

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

Tsholotsho kombi operators ditch route over state of road

3 hrs ago | 190 Views

Bosso in line for windfall in anticipated Prince Dube move

3 hrs ago | 288 Views

Council workers in bribes-for-stalls storm

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

DJ Phuti bounces back

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zifa cancel friendly matches

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Cold spell expected to continue in some areas

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Telecoms want more forex

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zimra to ease cargo flows due to construction delays

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Peter Hain's heinous plot against Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

Mupfumira approaches High Court for review

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Fidelity Printers loses mining claim

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

No going back on docking salaries

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

5 new magistrates sworn in

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Beitbridge-Harare road rehab gets rave reviews

3 hrs ago | 283 Views

Mnangagwa to commission Makuti-Chirundu stretch

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Chin'ono wins court battle, but not the war

3 hrs ago | 200 Views

Unavailability of doctors delays court processes

14 hrs ago | 678 Views

Businessman in court for rape

15 hrs ago | 2030 Views

'Mnangagwa deserves 2023 re-election'

16 hrs ago | 1689 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days