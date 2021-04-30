Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Tsholotsho kombi operators ditch route over state of road

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
KOMBI operators who ply the Bulawayo-Nyamandlovu-Tsholotsho route have abandoned it due to the poor state of the road and are now using the Bulawayo-Solusi Road Most roads in the country are in a bad state and Cabinet recently declared the road network a state of disaster due to damages caused by heavy rains witnessed in the just ended rain season.

The road linking Bulawayo and Tsholotsho via Nyamandlovu which is a strip road had been in the bad state even before the rain season. The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development last year rehabilitated and widened a stretch running for 2,4 km from near Norwood towards Nyamandlovu.

Transport operators say some kombi owners ran out of business after their kombis broke down due to the poor state of the road. The chairman of Bulawayo-Tsholotsho kombi operators, Mr Mzingeli Dube said there was an urgent need to rehabilitate the road.

"What has made us abandon the Bulawayo-Nyamandlovu-Tsholotsho road is the poor state of the road. The road has been in bad state over the years but now it is just untrafficable. Driving on the road is a nightmare and no one would want to risk their vehicle on it anymore," said Mr Dube. He said a journey that would otherwise take 1 hour 30 minutes now takes up to 3 hours 30 minutes.

Mr Dube said when travellers board kombis they first ask which road they are using and if an operator says they are going via Nyamandlovu they opt for alternative transport.

"We are losing a lot of money replacing tyres and other spare parts because of that road. While we appreciate that money is a challenge the Ministry of Transport must at least send a grader to temporarily attend to the road now so that is usable," he said.

Mr Dube said travelling to Tsholotsho from Bulawayo via Solusi which they are now doing is not good for business as there are many people in farming areas in and around Nyamandlovu who are left stranded or at the mercy of pirate Honda fits who over charge.

Another operator, Mr Majaha Khuzwayo, said Government must move with speed to do something about the road.

"The worst part of the strip is between Chelmer to Nyamandlovu. To save our vehicles we then instructed our guys to use Solusi Road which is much better compared to that road. Spare parts are very expensive and it ends up not making business sense to spend all the money buying spare parts," said Mr Khuzwayo.

He said even patients who need urgent attention when referred to Bulawayo have to be driven on that road.

A driver, who identified himself only as Sando said: "The potholes are everywhere even on bridges and after driving on it the whole body you will be in pain. It's only a matter of time before we record serious accidents on that road if nothing is done because some drivers do not move to their side when you pass each other."

He said passengers complain a lot because of the hours spent on the road. A passenger, Mrs Polina Ngwenya, said they now prefer to travel via Solusi because of the time factor.

"My brother going via Nyamandlovu is hell, besides taking long it takes bravery to endure that road. I remember this other day a passenger vomited a lot during the journey between St Jame's and George Silundika School turn-off," she said.

Mrs Ngwenya said it was a challenge if one wants to attend to an emergency either in Bulawayo or Tsholotsho. Tsholotsho Rural District council chairperson, councillor Esau Siwela said the Bulawayo-Tsholotsho road is a State road hence there is very little that council can do.

"There is no dispute about the state of that strip; it is in a bad state. As council there is little that we can do and if we were to do something it will take us to talk to Umguza Rural District Council as well because part of the road passes through their area. We will have to involve the minister of state also," he said.

Matabeleland North provincial roads engineer Stephen Kamutema said the road will be attended to under the national road rehabilitation programme.

"We are aware of the situation of the road but I am not able to give timelines as to when we will move in. Once I have those details, we will give you the information," he said.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Zimbabwe diaspora remittances overtake foreign aid'

1 hr ago | 292 Views

Zanu-PF bids to ban 'sanction beggars' 2023 elections

1 hr ago | 404 Views

'Constitution Amendment Bill benefits outweigh negatives'

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Constitutional Amendment to give Mnangagwa Mugabe-era powers

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Opposition leader mocks MDC factions for barren politics

1 hr ago | 243 Views

Zanu-PF youth league rocked by indiscipline

1 hr ago | 226 Views

Haruzivishe bail appeal judgement reserved

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Trial of Zanu-PF activist who 'incited' Chiwenga to topple Mnangagwa falters

2 hrs ago | 467 Views

Zimbabweans in the diaspora remitted US$1 billion in 2020

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zimbabwe's lands commission handling over 1 000 disputes

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Bill Gates divorces Melinda

2 hrs ago | 935 Views

'Zanu PF is afraid of Chamisa' - rubbish, it's lure to participate and give vote rigging Zanu PF legitimacy AGAIN

2 hrs ago | 269 Views

Halloo Econet, Telecel and NetOne

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zimbabwe back on UK radar

3 hrs ago | 1116 Views

MDC, Zanu-PF whip senators ahead of crucial vote

3 hrs ago | 433 Views

Zanu-PF youths target bigwigs' farms

3 hrs ago | 444 Views

War vets want more cash

3 hrs ago | 331 Views

RG Office's inefficiency unsettles Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 349 Views

Arrest Zinara looters, says Parly

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

ZRP block opposition clean-up exercise

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

Kwekwe police arrest machete gang leader

3 hrs ago | 268 Views

Minister flouts COVID-19 safety regulations

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

Senate to vote on Amendment Number 2 Bill

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

'Incentives must be stopped to equalise students'

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

BCC under pressure to publish assets register

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

POSB privatisation gathers pace

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

Commuters bear brunt of Zupco's shambolic transport system

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

Witness nails Chiyangwa in Kamambo bribe case

3 hrs ago | 504 Views

Zim Achievers Awards UK bounce back

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa has taken us back to 2008

3 hrs ago | 182 Views

Government starts issuing birth certificates for children born during lockdown

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Bosso in line for windfall in anticipated Prince Dube move

3 hrs ago | 299 Views

Council workers in bribes-for-stalls storm

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

DJ Phuti bounces back

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zifa cancel friendly matches

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Cold spell expected to continue in some areas

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

Telecoms want more forex

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zimra to ease cargo flows due to construction delays

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Peter Hain's heinous plot against Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Mupfumira approaches High Court for review

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Fidelity Printers loses mining claim

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

No going back on docking salaries

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

5 new magistrates sworn in

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Beitbridge-Harare road rehab gets rave reviews

3 hrs ago | 289 Views

Mnangagwa to commission Makuti-Chirundu stretch

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Chin'ono wins court battle, but not the war

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

Unavailability of doctors delays court processes

14 hrs ago | 679 Views

Businessman in court for rape

15 hrs ago | 2036 Views

'Mnangagwa deserves 2023 re-election'

16 hrs ago | 1690 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days