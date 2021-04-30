Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zim Achievers Awards UK bounce back

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
ORGANISERS of the annual Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) United Kingdom have opened the nomination platform for the 10th edition of the honours scheduled for September 11 in London.

The awards make a return, having been shelved last year due to disruptions caused by the surge in COVID-19 infections.

In a statement, ZAA international chairman Conrad Mwanza said the nomination process, which is running on the ZAA website, would close on May 31, with the final shortlisted nominees to be announced on July 1.

"We urge people to join us once more in honouring and celebrating our country's achievers in various disciplines. The first step is to cast your nominations and then participate in the voting process on the website from July 15 up until August 15," he said.

Mwanza urged the public to nominate UK-based Zimbabwean personalities and organisations that have been making a positive impact in the world.

"We look forward to celebrating with everyone on September 4 in London. This year's edition will also be our 10th awards dinner gala for the United Kingdom edition and will carry special celebratory emphasis for us as a brand and the people who have supported the vision over the years," he said.

The awards were founded by Mwanza with a vision to recognise, honour and celebrate the country's achievers in different parts of the world.

Over the years, ZAA has honoured various people and organisations from different backgrounds, while partnering and participating in several philanthropic and empowerment initiatives.

The brand also spearheads goodwill initiatives through its independent charity arm, ZAA Foundation in partnership with ZAA.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Zimbabwe diaspora remittances overtake foreign aid'

1 hr ago | 292 Views

Zanu-PF bids to ban 'sanction beggars' 2023 elections

1 hr ago | 404 Views

'Constitution Amendment Bill benefits outweigh negatives'

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Constitutional Amendment to give Mnangagwa Mugabe-era powers

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Opposition leader mocks MDC factions for barren politics

1 hr ago | 243 Views

Zanu-PF youth league rocked by indiscipline

1 hr ago | 227 Views

Haruzivishe bail appeal judgement reserved

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Trial of Zanu-PF activist who 'incited' Chiwenga to topple Mnangagwa falters

2 hrs ago | 467 Views

Zimbabweans in the diaspora remitted US$1 billion in 2020

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zimbabwe's lands commission handling over 1 000 disputes

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Bill Gates divorces Melinda

2 hrs ago | 936 Views

'Zanu PF is afraid of Chamisa' - rubbish, it's lure to participate and give vote rigging Zanu PF legitimacy AGAIN

2 hrs ago | 269 Views

Halloo Econet, Telecel and NetOne

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zimbabwe back on UK radar

3 hrs ago | 1116 Views

MDC, Zanu-PF whip senators ahead of crucial vote

3 hrs ago | 433 Views

Zanu-PF youths target bigwigs' farms

3 hrs ago | 445 Views

War vets want more cash

3 hrs ago | 331 Views

RG Office's inefficiency unsettles Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 349 Views

Arrest Zinara looters, says Parly

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

ZRP block opposition clean-up exercise

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

Kwekwe police arrest machete gang leader

3 hrs ago | 268 Views

Minister flouts COVID-19 safety regulations

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

Senate to vote on Amendment Number 2 Bill

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

'Incentives must be stopped to equalise students'

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

BCC under pressure to publish assets register

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

POSB privatisation gathers pace

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

Commuters bear brunt of Zupco's shambolic transport system

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

Witness nails Chiyangwa in Kamambo bribe case

3 hrs ago | 504 Views

Mnangagwa has taken us back to 2008

3 hrs ago | 182 Views

Tsholotsho kombi operators ditch route over state of road

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

Government starts issuing birth certificates for children born during lockdown

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Bosso in line for windfall in anticipated Prince Dube move

3 hrs ago | 299 Views

Council workers in bribes-for-stalls storm

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

DJ Phuti bounces back

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zifa cancel friendly matches

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Cold spell expected to continue in some areas

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

Telecoms want more forex

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zimra to ease cargo flows due to construction delays

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Peter Hain's heinous plot against Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Mupfumira approaches High Court for review

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Fidelity Printers loses mining claim

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

No going back on docking salaries

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

5 new magistrates sworn in

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Beitbridge-Harare road rehab gets rave reviews

3 hrs ago | 289 Views

Mnangagwa to commission Makuti-Chirundu stretch

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Chin'ono wins court battle, but not the war

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

Unavailability of doctors delays court processes

14 hrs ago | 679 Views

Businessman in court for rape

15 hrs ago | 2036 Views

'Mnangagwa deserves 2023 re-election'

16 hrs ago | 1690 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days