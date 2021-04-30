Zim Achievers Awards UK bounce back

News / Local

by Staff reporter

ORGANISERS of the annual Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) United Kingdom have opened the nomination platform for the 10th edition of the honours scheduled for September 11 in London.The awards make a return, having been shelved last year due to disruptions caused by the surge in COVID-19 infections.In a statement, ZAA international chairman Conrad Mwanza said the nomination process, which is running on the ZAA website, would close on May 31, with the final shortlisted nominees to be announced on July 1."We urge people to join us once more in honouring and celebrating our country's achievers in various disciplines. The first step is to cast your nominations and then participate in the voting process on the website from July 15 up until August 15," he said.Mwanza urged the public to nominate UK-based Zimbabwean personalities and organisations that have been making a positive impact in the world."We look forward to celebrating with everyone on September 4 in London. This year's edition will also be our 10th awards dinner gala for the United Kingdom edition and will carry special celebratory emphasis for us as a brand and the people who have supported the vision over the years," he said.The awards were founded by Mwanza with a vision to recognise, honour and celebrate the country's achievers in different parts of the world.Over the years, ZAA has honoured various people and organisations from different backgrounds, while partnering and participating in several philanthropic and empowerment initiatives.The brand also spearheads goodwill initiatives through its independent charity arm, ZAA Foundation in partnership with ZAA.