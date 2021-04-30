ZRP block opposition clean-up exercise

News / Local

by Staff reporter

POLICE yesterday blocked a clean-up exercise in Mbare initiated by opposition Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume saying they feared that the programme could turn into a political gathering.In a letter dated May 3, police in Mbare ordered Ngarivhume to leave cleaning to Harare City Council since it is the responsible authority that deals with the issue of uncollected garbage in the capital."Your notification letter to carry out a clean-up campaign between Matapi and Matererini Flats on May 4, 2021 and at the Vegetable Market on May 7, 2021 starting at 10am to 2pm has been noted," the letter read in part."You are being advised that your application is not approved. This has been necessitated by the fact that the last time you held your campaign, you ended up politicising the event by flashing banners with political information."In view of the above, may you leave the cleaning exercise to the City of Harare to deal with."Observers said police were sceptical of Ngarivhume's motives after he unsettled the country's top leadership last year through a series of anti-corruption demonstrations held under the banner July 31 Movement.