RG Office's inefficiency unsettles Zanu-PF

by Staff reporter

THE Zanu-PF party in Mashonaland East province is fretting over the Registrar-General (RG) Office's inefficiency, saying this would negatively affect their targeted five million votes in the 2023 elections.Speaking during a provincial co-ordinating committee (PCC) meeting held in Marondera on Saturday, political commissar Herbert Shumbamhini pleaded with the party secretary for legal affairs Munyaradzi Paul Mangwana, who was the guest of honour, to look into the matter as they were failing to secure identity documents for the youths to register to vote."We have a problem at the RG's Office in this province. They are issuing out just 40 identity documents (IDs) per day and people are made to wait for three months before getting their IDs. Assist us in looking into the matter as this will affect our voter registration exercise," Shumbamhini said.The issuance of IDs has been a daunting task, with a number of youths failing to secure the document.The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission is currently registering new voters, while political parties have embarked on a massive voter registration mobilisation exercise as 2023 elections draw closer.Zanu-PF said it was targeting 800 000 votes in the province during the forthcoming 2023 harmonised elections.Mangwana told the delegates that the ruling party would this week embark on a cell restructuring exercise that would be followed by vigorous verification.The cell restructuring exercise will be followed by district elections as the party moves to restore order in its shambolic structures."After the cell restructuring exercise, we are going to verify them. We do not want ghost party members, we want to make sure that if we have 50 members in a cell, then we have 50 votes, it is as simple as that," Mangwana said.