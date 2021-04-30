Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

War vets want more cash

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
WAR veterans in Karoi have demanded more cash from Finance minister Mthuli Ncube, instead of being given loans for income-generating projects.

The issue arose during a public hearing on the 2021 budget last week by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Budget and Finance with Hurungwe residents.

Hurungwe district war veteran Ben Chipanda said war veterans were now too old to embark on incomegenerating projects, adding that they, instead, wanted their stipends to be increased.

"War veterans are too old to take on chicken-rearing projects. Personally, as a war veteran, I am not happy over the move to allocate a fund for war veterans. I am speaking on behalf of many war veterans who failed to come here today at the meeting which was also not advertised well on time for planning purposes,"he said.

"The money allocated for us to venture into chicken rearing is like a joke to us. At our age (the majority of us are above 60 years) we cannot be keeping chickens as an income-generating project. We want cash. We are too old for chicken rearing. We must get cash so that we plan for our families."

Chakari MP Andrew Nkani (Zanu-PF), who chaired the meeting, said $37,5 million had been allocated to war veterans so that they could embark on projects to sustain themselves.

Nkani said last year, there was a recommendation for the 2021 budget to consider coming up with a revolving fund for women, youths and war veterans.

"Treasury allocated $37,5 million to each sector through recapitalisation of Empower Bank, Zimbabwe Women Finance Bank, POSB, among others, that cater for small and medium businesses. This was also done for war veterans under National Venture Fund. It will empower and capacitate them to participate in the mainstream economy,'' he said.

But war veterans said the majority of them now lived like "vagabonds" due to measly stipends they got against the continuously rising cost of living.

During the late former President Robert Mugabe's era, war veterans got a $50 000 windfall each in 1997, but the majority of them blew it up as they could not embark on income-generating projects.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Zimbabwe diaspora remittances overtake foreign aid'

1 hr ago | 289 Views

Zanu-PF bids to ban 'sanction beggars' 2023 elections

1 hr ago | 399 Views

'Constitution Amendment Bill benefits outweigh negatives'

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Constitutional Amendment to give Mnangagwa Mugabe-era powers

1 hr ago | 134 Views

Opposition leader mocks MDC factions for barren politics

1 hr ago | 240 Views

Zanu-PF youth league rocked by indiscipline

1 hr ago | 222 Views

Haruzivishe bail appeal judgement reserved

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Trial of Zanu-PF activist who 'incited' Chiwenga to topple Mnangagwa falters

2 hrs ago | 463 Views

Zimbabweans in the diaspora remitted US$1 billion in 2020

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zimbabwe's lands commission handling over 1 000 disputes

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Bill Gates divorces Melinda

2 hrs ago | 923 Views

'Zanu PF is afraid of Chamisa' - rubbish, it's lure to participate and give vote rigging Zanu PF legitimacy AGAIN

2 hrs ago | 269 Views

Halloo Econet, Telecel and NetOne

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zimbabwe back on UK radar

3 hrs ago | 1108 Views

MDC, Zanu-PF whip senators ahead of crucial vote

3 hrs ago | 433 Views

Zanu-PF youths target bigwigs' farms

3 hrs ago | 442 Views

RG Office's inefficiency unsettles Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 348 Views

Arrest Zinara looters, says Parly

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

ZRP block opposition clean-up exercise

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

Kwekwe police arrest machete gang leader

3 hrs ago | 267 Views

Minister flouts COVID-19 safety regulations

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

Senate to vote on Amendment Number 2 Bill

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

'Incentives must be stopped to equalise students'

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

BCC under pressure to publish assets register

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

POSB privatisation gathers pace

3 hrs ago | 190 Views

Commuters bear brunt of Zupco's shambolic transport system

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

Witness nails Chiyangwa in Kamambo bribe case

3 hrs ago | 504 Views

Zim Achievers Awards UK bounce back

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa has taken us back to 2008

3 hrs ago | 182 Views

Tsholotsho kombi operators ditch route over state of road

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Government starts issuing birth certificates for children born during lockdown

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Bosso in line for windfall in anticipated Prince Dube move

3 hrs ago | 298 Views

Council workers in bribes-for-stalls storm

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

DJ Phuti bounces back

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zifa cancel friendly matches

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Cold spell expected to continue in some areas

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

Telecoms want more forex

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zimra to ease cargo flows due to construction delays

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Peter Hain's heinous plot against Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Mupfumira approaches High Court for review

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Fidelity Printers loses mining claim

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

No going back on docking salaries

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

5 new magistrates sworn in

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Beitbridge-Harare road rehab gets rave reviews

3 hrs ago | 289 Views

Mnangagwa to commission Makuti-Chirundu stretch

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Chin'ono wins court battle, but not the war

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

Unavailability of doctors delays court processes

14 hrs ago | 679 Views

Businessman in court for rape

15 hrs ago | 2035 Views

'Mnangagwa deserves 2023 re-election'

16 hrs ago | 1690 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days