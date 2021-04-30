D-Day for MDC Alliance duo

News / Local

by Staff reporter

OPPOSITION MDC Alliance legislator Joanah Mamombe (Harare West) and party activist Cecilia Chimbiri will know their fate today after Harare High Court judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi failed to make a ruling yesterday due to ill health.Mamombe and Chimbiri were arrested two months ago on allegations of breaching COVID-19 safety regulations after they held a Press conference outside the Harare Magistrates' Courts calling for the release of fellow party member Makomborero Haruziviishe."I want to believe the postponement is unavoidable. The judge says he is sick and it's something beyond his control and so we can only wait for tomorrow (today)," the duo's lawyer Alec Muchadehama said.