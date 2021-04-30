Latest News Editor's Choice


'Mnangagwa speech thieves' skip bail

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
TWO of the three daring thieves, who allegedly stole a copy of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's 2020 Independence Day speech and a laptop have skipped bail after they were remanded to April 22 by Kwekwe magistrate Cheryl Tembo.

Trymore Jakarasi (35) of Pumula North in Bulawayo, and Shepherd Madaka (29) of Budiriro 3, Harare, were granted $5 000 bail each when they initially appeared before the courts.

Their alleged accomplice, Tinashe Matete Dube (27), of Glen View 3 in Harare, who is currently admitted at Gweru General Hospital after he was moved from Kwekwe General Hospital, was remanded in custody.

Dube is facing an attempted murder charge after he tried to run over police sergeant Misheck Mubika after they were cornered at Cooler Box Bottlestore in Kwekwe.

The three were part of a four-member gang which was on the police "wanted list" for stealing a laptop and Mnangagwa's speech from one of his security aides.

The same gang was on the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Masvingo "most wanted list" for theft from cars under case number CR17/06/2020.

The notorious gang was reported at Dzivarasekwa Police Station, Harare, under case number CR155/04/20.

Meanwhile, Kwekwe police last week arrested Ranganai Devine Sibanda (23) of Torwood in Redcliff in connection with attempted murder after he attacked his ex-girlfriend Nomatter Ncube (27) of Mapfungautsi in Gokwe with a machete for refusing to reconcile with him.

Ncube was struck several times on September 9, 2020 after Sibanda confronted her over the move to terminate their relationship.

Sibanda is yet to appear in court facing attempted murder.

Source - newsday

