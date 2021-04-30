Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

UK sanctions scuttle ambulances export to Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
CONTRARY to Western propaganda that sanctions do not affect ordinary Zimbabweans, a United Kingdom-based businessman was barred from purchasing medical equipment at an auction because of the punitive embargoes.

The latest case is among several cases of individual Zimbabweans being denied permission to do business that benefits ordinary people back home.

Apart from punishing ordinary people, the sanctions, that were imposed at the turn of the millennium by Western countries as punishment for the land reform programme have constricted the country's access to multilateral and financial support from institutions like the World Bank.

Under 20 years of sanctions, Zimbabwe has been forced to go it alone with little assistance from foreign institutions, while some ordinary Zimbabweans have had their accounts frozen.

Health expert, Mr Joseph Nyamande recently wanted to acquire two ambulances at a UK auction but was barred from making the transactions because Zimbabwe is under economic sanctions. In an interview from his UK base Mr Nyamande said he tried several auctions but received similar responses.

"Yes, I can confirm I was denied purchase based on the destination I wanted the ambulances to go. They said their insurance does not allow them. On a different auction house, they told me Zimbabwe was on a list of countries prohibited from exporting some medical equipment. I had to change my account to look like I need the things here in UK for them to sell to me," he said.

According to a chat between Mr Nyamande and the supplier from Auctioneers UK only identified as Gareth, Zimbabwe could not get any vehicles because of the illegal sanctions.

"We are not allowed to sell to account holders in Zimbabwe. Do you have a UK account to buy these items, if not we will, unfortunately, have to cancel the sale," read the chat from the supplier.

Contacted for comment, a British Embassy spokesperson said she could not comment on individual business transactions.

"We cannot comment on individual business transactions. Ultimately, businesses in the UK and elsewhere make business decisions based on their own assessments of the risks involved.

"These measures are targeted and do not prevent trade or investment between individuals and companies in Zimbabwe," she said contradicting herself.

Both the African Union and SADC are on record calling for the unconditional removal of the illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the West to enable the country to realise its full potential.

Sadly, the same countries that imposed sanctions refuse to acknowledge the Second Republic's re-engagement efforts and the far-reaching political reforms that have been undertaken to entrench constitutionalism.

The sanctions have adversely affected Zimbabwe's capacity to respond to the current Covid-19 pandemic. SADC member states declared October 25 to unite in the call for the unconditional removal of the unjust economic sanctions that have had a debilitating effect on the country's economic development.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF moots new party constitution

4 hrs ago | 997 Views

Sad milestone for Zimbabwe democracy or momentous occasion?

4 hrs ago | 560 Views

PDP wants Rukanda arrested for fraud, perjury

4 hrs ago | 1041 Views

'Mnangagwa speech thieves' skip bail

4 hrs ago | 779 Views

D-Day for MDC Alliance duo

4 hrs ago | 660 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to unleash soldiers on gold panners

4 hrs ago | 1178 Views

New AAG executive joins Zanu-PF campaign train

4 hrs ago | 324 Views

Chinese miner breaks silence on Dinde project

4 hrs ago | 443 Views

Bulawayo water points record spike in violence

4 hrs ago | 171 Views

Ekusileni COVID-19 centre still closed a year on

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

Mnangagwa can't have his cake and eat it

4 hrs ago | 446 Views

New dispensation quite a joke

4 hrs ago | 281 Views

Tish Malaba turns novel into film

4 hrs ago | 117 Views

Chitungwiza workers give strike notice

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

RBZ approves $500 million MSMEs facility

4 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to blame for 6,8% pass rate drop

4 hrs ago | 199 Views

Parly under pressure to pass PFM Bill

4 hrs ago | 165 Views

2 die in horrific city centre accident

4 hrs ago | 1219 Views

Kombi driver runs over traffic cop at roadblock

4 hrs ago | 833 Views

Man assaults wife for not singing at funeral

4 hrs ago | 462 Views

Zanu-PF DCC lines up door-to-door visits

4 hrs ago | 106 Views

Bulawayo faces water crisis

4 hrs ago | 162 Views

Kazungula Bridge opening to boost Sadc trade

5 hrs ago | 312 Views

Bosso executive meets Tshinga Dube, Obert Mpofu

5 hrs ago | 259 Views

Ex-Bulawayo Town Clerk Dr Michael Ndubiwa dies

5 hrs ago | 319 Views

Zimbabwe's inflation rate now at 194%

5 hrs ago | 216 Views

Medical practitioners trained outside Zimbabwe told to register

5 hrs ago | 145 Views

Sangoma in court over trio's death

5 hrs ago | 421 Views

National Sports Stadium gets greenlight

5 hrs ago | 129 Views

Chamisa's supporters disrupt Mwonzora's meeting

5 hrs ago | 475 Views

Witness arrested for implicating Chiyangwa

5 hrs ago | 273 Views

Maize harvesting in full swing across the country

5 hrs ago | 37 Views

Health facilities upgrade accelerated

5 hrs ago | 29 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri bail ruling postponed

14 hrs ago | 446 Views

11 Mwonzora senators vote with Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 1733 Views

Jacob Ngarivhume arrested for picking litter in Mbare

16 hrs ago | 1924 Views

Drama at court as key witness is arrested

16 hrs ago | 1752 Views

Fidelity Printers appeals ruling

16 hrs ago | 501 Views

Ruwa school loses US$30 000 to robbers

16 hrs ago | 895 Views

Mnangagwa's Constitutional Amendment Bill (Number 2) sails through Senate

16 hrs ago | 506 Views

Victoria Falls' councillors reverse Town Clerk suspension

16 hrs ago | 367 Views

We're not arresting school, company vehicles, says police

16 hrs ago | 678 Views

Gotcha Nyama restaurant in ownership wrangle

21 hrs ago | 2664 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days