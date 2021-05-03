Latest News Editor's Choice


Bulawayo ex-town clerk Ndubiwa burial tomorrow

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
BULAWAYO'S late former town clerk Michael Nkanyiso Ndubiwa (87) will be buried at the Lady Stanley Cemetery tomorrow.

His son, Horace, confirmed the burial arrangements yesterday.

Horace said his father, who died at Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, was survived by his wife, four children, eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Mayor Solomon Mguni said the city council had learnt with sadness of the passing on of Ndubiwa, who played a big role in developing the City of Bulawayo when he became its first black town clerk before independence.

"He was key in enhancing the culture of efficiency, productivity, excellence and transparency within the City of Bulawayo which ensured that the city continued to provide quality services. He was appointed deputy town clerk of the City of Bulawayo on August 16, 1979 becoming the first African black before independence to hold such a position and was the first to qualify for a diploma in the institution of town clerk of Southern Africa."

Ndubiwa joined the City of Bulawayo as an administrative assistant — financial, rent collection and staff relations in the city's housing and amenities department in January 1968.

"On November 1982, he was then appointed to the position of town clerk after attaining his diploma, and retired in August 1999," said Mguni.

"During his term, he held various positions which included several board and professional bodies such as associate members of the Zimbabwe Institute of Management, Censorship and Appeal Board under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Bulawayo Round Table (3), Technical College Advisory Council, alternate member for the Industrial Council for the Municipal Undertaking and committee member of the National University of Science and Technology board, among others."

