Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

CSOs move to challenge Zupco monopoly

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO civic society organisations (CSOs) meet today to deliberate on the steps to be taken regarding government's insistence on a Zupco monopoly despite widespread condemnation of the policy.

Local Government minister July Moyo has insisted that private commuter omnibus can only operate under the Zupco franchise.

Zupco has been failing to cope with demand, leaving commuters, including schoolchildren who rely on shuttle services provided by private commuter omnibuses stranded.

Zupco does not provide shuttle services.

CSOs said today's virtual summit was meant to force government to come up with a favourable public transport policy.

"There has been a lot of debate about the Zupco monopoly that all private bus owners must register with Zupco for them to operate," said Michael Ndiweni, one of the organisers of the summit and coordinator of the Bulawayo Vendors and Traders Association (BVTA).

"There is a lot of debate on this issue.

"There are people who are supporting the idea; some are saying no, it will kill the private sector."

The summit is being held virtually owing to COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings.

"As CSOs in Bulawayo, we have said let us create a platform for this debate and see whether the Zupco monopoly is an ideal or is an ordeal for our public transport operators.

"That is the major objective and people will shape the direction of their next course of what they are going to do. That is why we have said; let us create a platform so that there is a collective voice in terms of what could be done in terms of agreeing whether it is an ideal or an ordeal for operators in the city."

The Local Government minister recently urged police and other security organs to be "ruthless" with private commuter omnibus crews while also threatening to enlist the services of the army to enforce the Zupco monopoly.

In its heyday, Zupco used to operate a reliable shuttle service, but corruption and mismanagement brought it to its knees, paving way for private commuter omnibuses to step in and save the situation.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mwonzora party implodes?

2 hrs ago | 2019 Views

MDC Alliance trio seeks magistrate, prosecutor recusal

2 hrs ago | 384 Views

Former UZ dean knows nothing about Grace Mugabe's degree

3 hrs ago | 1148 Views

Zanu-PF primes for Patriotic Bill

3 hrs ago | 403 Views

Council takes over private cemetery

3 hrs ago | 555 Views

Zimbabwe faces shortage of midwives

3 hrs ago | 286 Views

Bulawayo ex-town clerk Ndubiwa burial tomorrow

3 hrs ago | 186 Views

Teachers unions ban extra lessons

3 hrs ago | 572 Views

Tharisa buys Great Dyke chrome asset in Zimbabwe expansion

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Warriors, Bafana showdown off

3 hrs ago | 276 Views

Zanu-PF yet to fulfil 2018 election promises

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Blame game will not save Zimbabwe education

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

'Zimbabwe part of Kazungula Bridge project'

3 hrs ago | 659 Views

Matutu, Bredenkamp's son in turf war over mining grant

3 hrs ago | 385 Views

CSC in bid to recoup US$34m debt

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zimbabwe oil project takes shape

3 hrs ago | 329 Views

'Financial distress to persist for Zimbabwe's urban poor'

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

US$48m injection for Zimbabwe banks

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Honeymoon is over: Zacc warns bigwigs

3 hrs ago | 649 Views

Warriors bank on Fifa

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Govt identifies land for new Batoka City

3 hrs ago | 210 Views

Obadiah Moyo's bail conditions relaxed

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Mamombe's 'stalingrad' tactics continue

3 hrs ago | 338 Views

British firm to set up £30m solar project in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 201 Views

20 000t grain delivered to GMB

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

17 Zimbabwean officers off to South Sudan for peacekeeping

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

US investors trickle into Zimbabwe despite sanctions

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zimra workers in $50m VAT fraud

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

'Mnangagwa's new law will lead to another coup in Zimbabwe'

3 hrs ago | 649 Views

Hospital hails MDC activist

4 hrs ago | 753 Views

Form 5 classes start on Monday

14 hrs ago | 585 Views

Victoria Falls Town Clerk arrested

14 hrs ago | 976 Views

Court frees Zimra duo charged with criminal abuse of office

14 hrs ago | 620 Views

Zanu PF speaks on revised Indigenisation Act

14 hrs ago | 504 Views

Chiwenga says parastatal failure unacceptable

14 hrs ago | 724 Views

Chirambadare granted $5 000 bail

14 hrs ago | 580 Views

Zimbabwe's breakneck inflation rate slows

14 hrs ago | 499 Views

Wife attempts to kill husband in arson

14 hrs ago | 969 Views

MPs unite is ruckus call for better wages for teachers - yet none of MPs want free elections, that's a bridge too far

14 hrs ago | 308 Views

We are in far greater danger from the Zimbabwean regime than from COVID-19

18 hrs ago | 1079 Views

Ugandan former child soldier turned rebel commander jailed for 25 years for war crimes

20 hrs ago | 1406 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC MPs unite over civil servants pay

20 hrs ago | 4913 Views

'Mnangagwa is a lousy politician and communicator'

23 hrs ago | 3325 Views

Mutsvangwa begs journalists to write positive stories on Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 939 Views

Zimbabwe considers mass elephant killing

23 hrs ago | 1763 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days