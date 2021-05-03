Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zanu-PF primes for Patriotic Bill

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE now stares at the draconian Patriotic Bill for which Zanu-PF simply needs a majority, not necessarily two-thirds, according to legal experts.

Zanu-PF managed to push through Parliament Constitutional Amendment No 1 and 2 Bills that give President Emmerson Mnangagwa imperial powers.

Constitutional Amendment No 2 Bill sailed through the Senate with 65 votes, with MDC-T senators Piniel Denga, Morgan Femai and Jane Chifamba voting in Zanu-PF's corner to help the ruling party achieve the required two-thirds majority.

The Bill now awaits the President's assent.

After passing the two controversial Bills, Zanu-PF is now focused on the Patriotic Bill which, according to Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum, is an ordinary Bill that requires a simple majority for its passage.

Presidential spokesperson George Charamba has already hinted that Zanu-PF was now setting sight on the Patriotic Bill after bagging the two Bills that will effect 27 changes to the Constitution adopted in 2013 through a referendum.

"What's next? Now that we are done with Amendment No 2, we move to Patriotic Bill," Charamba tweeted.

Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum executive director Musa Kika said the Patriotic Bill would be an easy sail for Zanu-PF because it was an ordinary Bill that requires a simple parliamentary majority.

"The Patriot Bill is likely to be pushed and to sail through," Kika said.

"Unlike the Bills amending the Constitution, the Patriot Bill is an ordinary Bill that does not even require two-thirds majority votes in both the Lower and Upper Houses. So the Bill will be an easy sail for Zanu-PF."

"Unfortunately, if the Bill is passed, it would have disastrous consequences to our democracy."

Zanu-PF, since last year, has been pushing for the Patriotic Bill which seeks, among other issues, to criminalise citizens who criticise Zimbabwe and its leadership, a move observers say will further shrink the democratic space.

The Bill is targeted at opposition MPs and civic leaders accused of inviting sanctions from Western countries.

The Bill seeks to amend the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act to criminalise support for the United States' Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act (Zidera) and related sanctions on targeted individuals or organisations and also to criminalise opposition to Mnangagwa's regime.

Political analyst Alexander Rusero said Zanu-PF would continue with the strategy of lawfare to consolidate its power and the Patriotic Bill is one such law fare tool.

"I think you also follow public opinion as much as I do. The presidential spokesperson George Charamba has already hinted on that through his Twitter account, that the next bus stop is the Patriotic Bill," Rusero said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mwonzora party implodes?

2 hrs ago | 2019 Views

MDC Alliance trio seeks magistrate, prosecutor recusal

2 hrs ago | 384 Views

Former UZ dean knows nothing about Grace Mugabe's degree

3 hrs ago | 1148 Views

Council takes over private cemetery

3 hrs ago | 555 Views

CSOs move to challenge Zupco monopoly

3 hrs ago | 532 Views

Zimbabwe faces shortage of midwives

3 hrs ago | 286 Views

Bulawayo ex-town clerk Ndubiwa burial tomorrow

3 hrs ago | 186 Views

Teachers unions ban extra lessons

3 hrs ago | 572 Views

Tharisa buys Great Dyke chrome asset in Zimbabwe expansion

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Warriors, Bafana showdown off

3 hrs ago | 276 Views

Zanu-PF yet to fulfil 2018 election promises

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Blame game will not save Zimbabwe education

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

'Zimbabwe part of Kazungula Bridge project'

3 hrs ago | 659 Views

Matutu, Bredenkamp's son in turf war over mining grant

3 hrs ago | 385 Views

CSC in bid to recoup US$34m debt

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zimbabwe oil project takes shape

3 hrs ago | 329 Views

'Financial distress to persist for Zimbabwe's urban poor'

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

US$48m injection for Zimbabwe banks

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Honeymoon is over: Zacc warns bigwigs

3 hrs ago | 649 Views

Warriors bank on Fifa

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Govt identifies land for new Batoka City

3 hrs ago | 210 Views

Obadiah Moyo's bail conditions relaxed

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Mamombe's 'stalingrad' tactics continue

3 hrs ago | 338 Views

British firm to set up £30m solar project in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 201 Views

20 000t grain delivered to GMB

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

17 Zimbabwean officers off to South Sudan for peacekeeping

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

US investors trickle into Zimbabwe despite sanctions

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zimra workers in $50m VAT fraud

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

'Mnangagwa's new law will lead to another coup in Zimbabwe'

3 hrs ago | 649 Views

Hospital hails MDC activist

4 hrs ago | 753 Views

Form 5 classes start on Monday

14 hrs ago | 585 Views

Victoria Falls Town Clerk arrested

14 hrs ago | 976 Views

Court frees Zimra duo charged with criminal abuse of office

14 hrs ago | 620 Views

Zanu PF speaks on revised Indigenisation Act

14 hrs ago | 504 Views

Chiwenga says parastatal failure unacceptable

14 hrs ago | 724 Views

Chirambadare granted $5 000 bail

14 hrs ago | 580 Views

Zimbabwe's breakneck inflation rate slows

14 hrs ago | 499 Views

Wife attempts to kill husband in arson

14 hrs ago | 969 Views

MPs unite is ruckus call for better wages for teachers - yet none of MPs want free elections, that's a bridge too far

14 hrs ago | 308 Views

We are in far greater danger from the Zimbabwean regime than from COVID-19

18 hrs ago | 1079 Views

Ugandan former child soldier turned rebel commander jailed for 25 years for war crimes

20 hrs ago | 1406 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC MPs unite over civil servants pay

20 hrs ago | 4913 Views

'Mnangagwa is a lousy politician and communicator'

23 hrs ago | 3325 Views

Mutsvangwa begs journalists to write positive stories on Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 939 Views

Zimbabwe considers mass elephant killing

23 hrs ago | 1763 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days