Former UZ dean knows nothing about Grace Mugabe's degree

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Former University of Zimbabwe (UZ) dean of social sciences Tichaendepi Masaya yesterday told the court that there was no evidence in place that showed that former First Lady Grace Ntombizodwa Mugabe nee Marufu was favoured to attain her PhD.Masaya, who is now into farming in Nyanga after retiring from the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) where he was dean of social studies, told magistrate Munamato Mutevedzi under cross-examination that he was appointed to his position after Grace had been admitted to the university.The former Finance minister, who was a State witness in the case of former UZ vice-chancellor Levi Nyagura, told the court that he only knew that Grace was one of the candidates to be offered a degree.Nyagura is being accused of single-handedly awarding the former First Lady a PhD."I became a chairman and dean of social studies. I don't know anything about the degree. But I know she was one of the names to be offered the degree," Masaya said.However, Masaya said he did not see any proposal for Grace."I do not have evidence that Marufu was favoured or disfavoured. I was not yet appointed to be the dean of faculty and I cannot dispute the deputy registrar's letter to Marufu because she was the rightful person to write those letters," Masaya further said.Masaya said professor Claude Mararike was qualified to supervise students since he had supervised others.He further said he had no evidence that Nyagura interfered in the awarding of the PhD, but was also surprised on how Marufu got the degree.Nyagura is being represented by advocate Tawanda Zhuwarara.The matter was postponed to may 27.