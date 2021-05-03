Man labels mother-in-law a hooker

News / Local

A TROUBLESOME son-in-law from Bulawayo's Nkulumane suburb, who is in the habit of unleashing a verbal tirade at his mother-in-law, calling her a prostitute, has been dragged to court.Whenever Devine Sibanda is drunk, he goes to Gloria Moyo's place, and accuses Gloria of badly influencing his estranged wife, thereby threatening their union.He would go a gear up, hurling insults at his hapless mother-in-law and would charge at her, while shouting obscenities at her in the presence of his neighbours.Gloria had to apply for a peace order against her son-in-law."I'm applying for a peace order against my son-in-law Devine Sibanda. Most of the time when he is drunk he comes to my home and starts to insult me saying I'm the one who influenced his wife to desert him saying due to that their marriage is on the brink of collapse. I have told him time and again that I have done nothing evil to cause cracks in their marriage," said Gloria.She continued: "He would be shouting in a high-pitched voice thereby embarrassing me in front of my neighbours.He harasses me whenever he is drunk. Therefore I'm applying for a protection order against him so that he stops coming to my home and to stop insulting me."Devine said: "I have never insulted her; I only went there to ask about my wife who had deserted me to stay with my mother-in-law."The presiding magistrate Jeconia Prince Ncube granted Gloria a peace order which compels Devine not to set foot at his mother-in-law's place and never to insult her.