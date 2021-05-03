Ex-Zesa board chair acquitted of bribery as Chivayo remanded

News / Local

by Staff reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe Power Company board chairperson Stanley Kazhanje, who was being accused of receiving a US$10 000 bribe from businessman Wicknell Chivayo, has been acquitted of the charges before plea.Kazhanje, who appeared before regional magistrate Ngoni Nduna together with Chivayo, was represented by advocate Taona Nyamakura under instructions from Garikayi Mhishi.He has already served jail time at the Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison on the same facts that he concealed a transaction between him and Chivayo to his principals.Upon release, he was again jointly charged with Chivayo, who is facing bribery allegations.Kazhanje then filed an application for exception, saying he could not be charged again on the same facts for which he had been jailed.In his ruling, Nduna said Kazhanje had been tried by a competent court on the same allegations and was convicted and it would constitute double jeopardy to be tried again on the same facts.He then remanded Kazhanje's coaccused, Chivayo, to May 13 for trial.Chivayo last month denied depositing US$10 000 into Kazhanje's bank account, but conceded that his company, Intratrek Zimbabwe, had done so."The second accused (Chivhayo) did not transfer US$10 000 into the account of Stanley Nyasha Kazhanje as alleged or at all. The first accused (Intratrek Zimbabwe) did transfer the sum of US$10 000 into the account of Stanley Nyasha Kazhanje," Chivayo's lawyer said.Chivayo said the transfer was not for the purposes alleged by the State, but was made prior to Kazhanje's appointment to the ZPC board and for professional services rendered.