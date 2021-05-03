Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Matsika, Gatsi accused of asset stripping Doves

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
A BOARD member of Doves Holdings, Farai Matsika, and the chief operating officer of the company, Edson Gatsi, have been accused of stripping the assets of the life assurance firm.

This is contained in an urgent chamber application filed at the High Court in Harare on April 23 where one of the company's shareholder, Phibeon Busangabanye is seeking an order directing the removal of the two from the company.

Busangabanye is a director of Transformer Investments, an investment vehicle used in the acquisition of the Doves group.

In the urgent chamber application filed through his lawyers, Rusunahama-Rabvuka Attorneys, Busangabanye argues a delay in expelling two threatens the interests of the company's policy holders and that of other shareholders.

"Applicants seek an urgent restraining order and the immediate appointment of a forensic auditor in the interim and subsequently the removal of first and third respondent from the directorship and management of fifth respondent at the return date including an order compelling second respondent to transfer the property to the fifth respondent," the court papers read in part.

Matsika, who is also the chief executive and executive director of Faramatsi Motors is cited as the first respondent and the vehicle sales firm as the second respondent.

Gatsi, a director of Faramatsi and is also the chief operating officer of Doves Life Assurance, is the third respondent while Doves Holdings and Doves Life Assurance are cited as fourth and fifth respondents, respectively.

The Insurance and Pensions Commission is cited as the sixth respondent.

According to the court papers, Matsika and Gatsi face charges of 'embarking on a process of stripping company assets' pending the resolution of shareholding dispute between the pair and Busangabanye dating back to 2008.

"This demonstrates that the first respondent started working to steal at the very beginning of the shareholding dispute. Furthermore, if he had guts to steal at a time when I was still on the board, one can only imagine the extent he would go after my resignation and in the face of a dispute," Busangabanye said in his founding affidavit.

The shareholding dispute is pending at the High Court under case number HC 3364/20.

"On the 20th of April, whilst driving in Harare, I saw an immovable property which I knew to have been purchased by fifth respondent branded in second respondent's signage. Much to my shock, the property was branded in second respondents branding material and signage despite my knowledge that the same was purchased by fifth respondent sometime in 2018 ... the property ... has become a place of business for Faramatsi Motors (Private)," Busangabanye adds.

The property in question is described as stand number 11 479 Salisbury of Salisbury Township measuring 1,1315 hectares.

"Allowing the status quo would promote the nefarious conduct of moving fifth respondent's assets into his name so as to render the determination of this court futile in the main matter under HC 3365/20," Busangabanye said.

"The nature of the business of fourth and fifth respondent is such that they carry the interests of not only of shareholders, but also of policy holders, whose interests are threatened if the assets of fifth respondent are transferred, abused or mismanaged in such manner."

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Woman 'steals' imported car at Plumtree border post

2 hrs ago | 481 Views

'Buy Zimbabwe' noble initiative, but sub-standard local products threaten success

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

Serial rapist nabbed

3 hrs ago | 520 Views

Chamisa's MDC approaches Constitutional Court over stolen seat

4 hrs ago | 1119 Views

Lawyers dig in to fight Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 997 Views

Chief Justice Malaba's tenure set to be extended next week

4 hrs ago | 474 Views

Mwonzora is Mnangagwa's trusted tool?

4 hrs ago | 610 Views

Arthur Mutambara breathing fire over the Constitution amendment

4 hrs ago | 661 Views

Mnangagwa's govt tramples on indigenous people's rights

4 hrs ago | 160 Views

Bulawayo faces massive land shortage

4 hrs ago | 218 Views

Embattled Ndewere fights to save her job

4 hrs ago | 203 Views

Zanu-PF youths grab Gweru markets

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Loan guarantee beneficiary denies Zanu-PF crony links

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Bulawayo warms up to Covid-19 vaccination

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

'Zanu PF Amendments will lead another coup d'état' - some Professor, doesn't even know what led to 2017 coup

5 hrs ago | 295 Views

Biti threatens Mnangagwa with 'floodgate of litigation'

5 hrs ago | 1104 Views

Mnangagwa signs Constitutional Amendment No 2 Bill into law

5 hrs ago | 276 Views

Zanu-PF rewards Chamisa's ex-ally with NPRC post?

5 hrs ago | 567 Views

High Court stops Mamombe, Chimbiri trial

5 hrs ago | 559 Views

Justice Ndewere approaches Supreme Court

5 hrs ago | 158 Views

Car import ban costs Zimra $3 billion

5 hrs ago | 501 Views

Ex-Zesa board chair acquitted of bribery as Chivayo remanded

5 hrs ago | 200 Views

Mine wrangle sucks in top cops

5 hrs ago | 92 Views

Man kills self over inherited plates

5 hrs ago | 308 Views

BCC needs $15m per month to cover roads shortfall

5 hrs ago | 41 Views

Gweru council digs in on workers’ demands

5 hrs ago | 49 Views

Mwonzora and MDC-T working for their supper

5 hrs ago | 109 Views

Mpopoma residents decry broken sewage

5 hrs ago | 28 Views

Wizkid seeks scholarship

5 hrs ago | 152 Views

New members must register to vote, says Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

Victoria Falls Town Clerk to spend weekend in cells

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

Airstrip rehabilitation to boost Binga tourism

5 hrs ago | 49 Views

Town Clerk wants to be called Retired Major

5 hrs ago | 185 Views

151 children, 16 wives, still counting

5 hrs ago | 265 Views

Register to vote, says Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa swears in Gut and NPRC commissioners

5 hrs ago | 78 Views

Air Force of Zimbabwe hands over property to chopper crash victims

5 hrs ago | 164 Views

Man locks family inside, petrol bombs house

5 hrs ago | 126 Views

2nd Amendment now part of Constitution?

5 hrs ago | 56 Views

Boost local production to save forex, says Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 32 Views

Every child must at one stage stay at grandmother’s home

5 hrs ago | 45 Views

Prince Misuzulu Zulu named new Zulu king

5 hrs ago | 164 Views

Zimbabwe rights groups, opposition stage online protest against Constitutional amendments

18 hrs ago | 727 Views

Zimbabwe man jailed 15 years for explosives smuggling in SA

18 hrs ago | 699 Views

High Court denies passport officer bail

18 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Privatization plans off rails

22 hrs ago | 958 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days