Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Justice Ndewere approaches Supreme Court

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
EMBATTLED suspended High Court judge Justice Erica Ndewere has appealed to the Supreme Court against a High Court judgment passed last month, which upheld her referral to a tribunal before internal disciplinary procedures were instituted.

Justice Ndewere has appeared before the retired Justice Simbi Mubako-led tribunal appointed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on allegations of gross misconduct in the performance of her duties.

She had approached the court seeking an order declaring her referral to the tribunal without being subjected to internal disciplinary processes unlawful as it was in contravention of Statutory 107 of 2012.

However, on April 14, High Court judge Justice Sunsley Zisengwe dismissed her case, ruling that the Judicial Service Commission acted lawfully by referring her to the tribunal.

In noting her appeal, Justice Ndewere told the Supreme Court that the court erred and misdirected itself in placing reliance on section 187(3) of the Constitution.

She said the principle of subsidiarity required that she be subjected to internal disciplinary measures, according to the Judicial Service (Code of Ethics) regulations 2012.

"Justice Zisengwe erred and misdirected himself when he ruled that Section 187/3 of the Constitution 2013 and Part 111 of Judicial Service (Code of Ethics), Regulations 2012 provide for different procedures for dealing with the question of misconduct of a sitting judge of the High Court when such distinct procedures are not contained in the Constitution and the Judicial Code of Ethics (Regulations), 2012," she submitted.

Justice Ndewere also said Justice Zisengwe also erred and misdirected himself when he held that section 187(3) of the Constitution was reserved for transgressions that were deemed serious and that the Judicial Service (Code of Ethics) regulations 2012 was reserved for minor transgressions when such a distinction is not contained in either the Constitution, the Judicial Services Act or the Judicial Service (Code of Ethics) regulations 2012.

Meanwhile, the tribunal completed its investigations on April 22 and is waiting to submit its recommendations to Mnangagwa.

Justice Ndewere was suspended on November 5, 2020, accused of failing to hand down judgments on time, but she has been pleading victimisation by Chief Justice Luke Malaba.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Woman 'steals' imported car at Plumtree border post

2 hrs ago | 483 Views

'Buy Zimbabwe' noble initiative, but sub-standard local products threaten success

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

Serial rapist nabbed

3 hrs ago | 521 Views

Chamisa's MDC approaches Constitutional Court over stolen seat

4 hrs ago | 1120 Views

Lawyers dig in to fight Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 998 Views

Chief Justice Malaba's tenure set to be extended next week

4 hrs ago | 475 Views

Mwonzora is Mnangagwa's trusted tool?

4 hrs ago | 610 Views

Arthur Mutambara breathing fire over the Constitution amendment

4 hrs ago | 661 Views

Mnangagwa's govt tramples on indigenous people's rights

4 hrs ago | 160 Views

Bulawayo faces massive land shortage

4 hrs ago | 218 Views

Embattled Ndewere fights to save her job

4 hrs ago | 203 Views

Zanu-PF youths grab Gweru markets

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Loan guarantee beneficiary denies Zanu-PF crony links

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Bulawayo warms up to Covid-19 vaccination

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

'Zanu PF Amendments will lead another coup d'état' - some Professor, doesn't even know what led to 2017 coup

5 hrs ago | 295 Views

Biti threatens Mnangagwa with 'floodgate of litigation'

5 hrs ago | 1104 Views

Mnangagwa signs Constitutional Amendment No 2 Bill into law

5 hrs ago | 277 Views

Zanu-PF rewards Chamisa's ex-ally with NPRC post?

5 hrs ago | 568 Views

High Court stops Mamombe, Chimbiri trial

5 hrs ago | 559 Views

Car import ban costs Zimra $3 billion

5 hrs ago | 501 Views

Matsika, Gatsi accused of asset stripping Doves

5 hrs ago | 211 Views

Ex-Zesa board chair acquitted of bribery as Chivayo remanded

5 hrs ago | 201 Views

Mine wrangle sucks in top cops

5 hrs ago | 92 Views

Man kills self over inherited plates

5 hrs ago | 308 Views

BCC needs $15m per month to cover roads shortfall

5 hrs ago | 41 Views

Gweru council digs in on workers’ demands

5 hrs ago | 49 Views

Mwonzora and MDC-T working for their supper

5 hrs ago | 109 Views

Mpopoma residents decry broken sewage

5 hrs ago | 28 Views

Wizkid seeks scholarship

5 hrs ago | 152 Views

New members must register to vote, says Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

Victoria Falls Town Clerk to spend weekend in cells

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

Airstrip rehabilitation to boost Binga tourism

5 hrs ago | 49 Views

Town Clerk wants to be called Retired Major

5 hrs ago | 185 Views

151 children, 16 wives, still counting

5 hrs ago | 265 Views

Register to vote, says Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa swears in Gut and NPRC commissioners

5 hrs ago | 78 Views

Air Force of Zimbabwe hands over property to chopper crash victims

5 hrs ago | 164 Views

Man locks family inside, petrol bombs house

5 hrs ago | 126 Views

2nd Amendment now part of Constitution?

5 hrs ago | 56 Views

Boost local production to save forex, says Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 32 Views

Every child must at one stage stay at grandmother’s home

5 hrs ago | 45 Views

Prince Misuzulu Zulu named new Zulu king

5 hrs ago | 164 Views

Zimbabwe rights groups, opposition stage online protest against Constitutional amendments

18 hrs ago | 727 Views

Zimbabwe man jailed 15 years for explosives smuggling in SA

18 hrs ago | 699 Views

High Court denies passport officer bail

18 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Privatization plans off rails

22 hrs ago | 959 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days