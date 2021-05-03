High Court stops Mamombe, Chimbiri trial

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE High Court yesterday stayed the trial of MDC Alliance activists Joanah Mamombe (Harare West MP), Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova which a Harare magistrate was insisting should start despite the trio applying for her recusal in the matter.Mamombe, Chimbiri and Marova are being accused of lying to the police that they had been abducted by State security agents."The hearing of the urgent application is postponed to May 13, 2021 at 2:30pm. The trial of the three applicants in case number CRB ACC 45-47/20 is hereby temporarily stayed pending the determination of this urgent application," High Court judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi ruled."To enable determination of the matter and to meet the request of the parties, for the transcript of proceedings in the said case to be availed at the applicants costs."The three, through their lawyer Alec Muchadehama, are seeking recusal of the presiding magistrate Bianca Makwande and prosecutor Michael Reza, whom they accuse of being personal.They submitted that they would never see justice as long as Makwande and Reza were handling their case.Muchadehama said their fears were intense to the extent that sight of the two sends shivers through their spines, the High Court was told."We protested that we could not properly plead to the charges given our so many misgivings in the matter, but Makwande forced us to plead to the charges that had been put to us," said Mamombe in her founding affidavit.