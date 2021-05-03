Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Biti threatens Mnangagwa with 'floodgate of litigation'

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa Friday signed the Second Amendment to the Constitution of Zimbabwe into law amid strong objections from the opposition and civic society organisations with lawyers and the MDC Alliance threatening "a floodgate of litigation".

Political analysts say Mnangagwa rushed in signing the Bill to accommodate Chief Justice Malaba whose term was expected to expire on May 15 when he reached 70.
 

This would have made it unfit for him to hold the office according to the 2013 Constitution.

The gazetted Amendment Act also removes the selection of vice-presidents as presidential running mates, the number of non-elected MPs in Cabinet, retention of the specially elected extra women members of the National Assembly for another 10 years, the addition of 10 youth MPs, terms of office of judges, and the appointment of the Chief Secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet.

The retirement age of judges is now set at 70 but they can elect to serve, so long as they decide before they reach 70 until they are 75 although must submit a medical report that confirms they are mentally and physically fit to remain in office.

Constitutional Court judges now serve a single 15-year term and cannot be reappointed. But if they are still under 75 at the completion of that term they have the option of returning to the Supreme or High Court.

The Civil Service is now known as the Public Service, and 10% of new appointments must be people with disabilities.

The post of Chief Secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet is now a Constitutional post with the holder and their deputies appointed by the President after consulting the Public Service Commission.

The Prosecutor General in the 2013 Constitution served on the same conditions as a judge, with the same dismissal procedure to ensure independence.

However, the amended section retains the independence and the need for a tribunal, consisting of two present or past Supreme Court judges and a High Court judge or a person qualified to be a judge. The President appoints the tribunal if he considers the question of removal needs to be investigated.

Local authorities now also get specially elected extra women councillors with 30% extra seats reserved for them using a proportional representation system on party lists.

However, opposition parties and civic organisations continued condemning the amendments with MDC Alliance Vice President Tendai Biti promising "a floodgate of litigation".

"The fight for protection and defence of our Constitution has become the defining fight of the present. There will be a floodgate of litigation which ought to be complemented by peaceful civic action," he said.

Zimbabwe Human Right Association (ZimRights) described the Second Amendment as a betrayal to the people.

Exiled former minister, Jonathan Moyo said Mnangagwa's administration ought to know the way it was performing with contempt for society was exactly how the government of Robert Mugabe ran Zimbabwe aground.

"Constitution of Zimbabwe (No.2) Act, 2012. It's now law in record speed after it was enacted by a Parliament in which Zanu-PF does not have a two-thirds majority; and had to use Douglas Mwonzora to cause illegal recalls of MDC Alliance MPs to get the two thirds!" he said.

Mwonzora is the president of the MDC-T.

Moyo added; "Most, of you in the current government, from the political to the administrative leadership were key players in the former government. Surely, you ought to know better than anyone else that the way you are doing things with contempt for society is exactly what ran Zim aground before!"

However, in response to Moyo, Mnangagwa spokesperson, George Charamba said; "That sounds like some epiphany, Professor!!! All of us, yes! This is a Zanu-PF administration. The country is actually on the rise, in spite of your views.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Woman 'steals' imported car at Plumtree border post

2 hrs ago | 486 Views

'Buy Zimbabwe' noble initiative, but sub-standard local products threaten success

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

Serial rapist nabbed

3 hrs ago | 523 Views

Chamisa's MDC approaches Constitutional Court over stolen seat

4 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Lawyers dig in to fight Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1001 Views

Chief Justice Malaba's tenure set to be extended next week

4 hrs ago | 475 Views

Mwonzora is Mnangagwa's trusted tool?

4 hrs ago | 610 Views

Arthur Mutambara breathing fire over the Constitution amendment

4 hrs ago | 661 Views

Mnangagwa's govt tramples on indigenous people's rights

4 hrs ago | 160 Views

Bulawayo faces massive land shortage

4 hrs ago | 218 Views

Embattled Ndewere fights to save her job

4 hrs ago | 204 Views

Zanu-PF youths grab Gweru markets

4 hrs ago | 138 Views

Loan guarantee beneficiary denies Zanu-PF crony links

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Bulawayo warms up to Covid-19 vaccination

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

'Zanu PF Amendments will lead another coup d'état' - some Professor, doesn't even know what led to 2017 coup

5 hrs ago | 295 Views

Mnangagwa signs Constitutional Amendment No 2 Bill into law

5 hrs ago | 278 Views

Zanu-PF rewards Chamisa's ex-ally with NPRC post?

5 hrs ago | 568 Views

High Court stops Mamombe, Chimbiri trial

5 hrs ago | 559 Views

Justice Ndewere approaches Supreme Court

5 hrs ago | 158 Views

Car import ban costs Zimra $3 billion

5 hrs ago | 502 Views

Matsika, Gatsi accused of asset stripping Doves

5 hrs ago | 211 Views

Ex-Zesa board chair acquitted of bribery as Chivayo remanded

5 hrs ago | 201 Views

Mine wrangle sucks in top cops

5 hrs ago | 92 Views

Man kills self over inherited plates

5 hrs ago | 308 Views

BCC needs $15m per month to cover roads shortfall

5 hrs ago | 41 Views

Gweru council digs in on workers’ demands

5 hrs ago | 49 Views

Mwonzora and MDC-T working for their supper

5 hrs ago | 110 Views

Mpopoma residents decry broken sewage

5 hrs ago | 28 Views

Wizkid seeks scholarship

5 hrs ago | 152 Views

New members must register to vote, says Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

Victoria Falls Town Clerk to spend weekend in cells

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

Airstrip rehabilitation to boost Binga tourism

5 hrs ago | 49 Views

Town Clerk wants to be called Retired Major

5 hrs ago | 185 Views

151 children, 16 wives, still counting

5 hrs ago | 265 Views

Register to vote, says Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa swears in Gut and NPRC commissioners

5 hrs ago | 78 Views

Air Force of Zimbabwe hands over property to chopper crash victims

5 hrs ago | 164 Views

Man locks family inside, petrol bombs house

5 hrs ago | 126 Views

2nd Amendment now part of Constitution?

5 hrs ago | 56 Views

Boost local production to save forex, says Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 32 Views

Every child must at one stage stay at grandmother’s home

5 hrs ago | 45 Views

Prince Misuzulu Zulu named new Zulu king

5 hrs ago | 165 Views

Zimbabwe rights groups, opposition stage online protest against Constitutional amendments

18 hrs ago | 727 Views

Zimbabwe man jailed 15 years for explosives smuggling in SA

18 hrs ago | 699 Views

High Court denies passport officer bail

18 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Privatization plans off rails

22 hrs ago | 959 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days