Chamisa's MDC approaches Constitutional Court over stolen seat

News / Local

by Staff reporter

CHEATED MDC Alliance 2018 candidate for Chegutu West Gift Konjana will next week approach the Constitutional Court in his quest to get the parliamentary seat which rightfully belongs to him.Konjana has been in the courts for years, challenging the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission's (Zec) announcement of Zanu-PF's Dexter Nduna as the winner of the 2018 parliamentary election.Zec admitted it blundered, but informed Konjana to approach the courts as the commission did not have powers to reverse announced results.Supreme Court judges Justices Bharat Patel and Chinembiri Bhunu last month dismissed Konjana's appeal challenging the pronouncement of Nduna as the winner.Konjana has launched several legal battles to get his parliamentary seat since 2018 when he filed a petition at the Electoral Court raising his objections on the result.He filed an application with the High Court on 6 August 2018.The case should have been finalised within six months in accordance with the constitution and electoral law. Section 182 (1) of the Electoral Act states: "Every election petition shall be determined within six months from the date of presentation."And section 182 (2) stipulates that appeals "shall be determined within three months from the date of the lodging of the appeal."In October 2018, an Electoral Court judge, Justice Mary Zimba-Dube, dismissed Konjana's election petition on the basis that it was defective and he filed an appeal at the Supreme Court in November 2018.