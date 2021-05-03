Latest News Editor's Choice


Armed robbery goes wrong

by Staff reporter
A robbery went wrong in the early hours of today after the driver of a kombi that had been stashed with stolen tyres lost control of the vehicle and fell on the roadside after a high-speed chase by the rapid response team from Junior Security Company.

Though the police were not available to give a comment immediately, TellZim understands that some 112 brand new tyres of assorted type and sizes, and with a worth of over US$40 000 dollars, were recovered.

A source who refused to be named said four robbers attacked and tied the Junior Security guard manning the Crown Duo tyre outlet close to Byword Motors in the industrial area of Masvingo.

They then loaded the brand new tyres into their Mazda kombi and into the trailer.

Unbeknown to them, the security guard, despite his hands being tied-up, had managed to pull out a small cell-phone from his pocket which he used to painstakingly sent an SOS text message to the security control room.

A rapid response team was then dispatched, only to find the robbers still loading their loot.

One of the robbers who acted as a sentry then alerted his colleagues that they had been busted and the overloaded kombi, tugging an overloaded trailer, took off at high-speed towards the VID Masvingo Depot but it fell just after the DocZine Fuels service station.

The ruffians, however, managed to extricate themselves from the wreckage and fled the scene on foot.

No arrest had been made by the time of writing after the police reacted hours later.

TellZim saw the recovered tyres and the damaged vehicles parked at Masvingo Central Police station for exhibit.



Source - tellzim

Most Popular In 7 Days