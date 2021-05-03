'I never left Zanu-PF'

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Masvingo businessman Pascal Mudzikisi who contested as an independent candidate against Minister Davis Marapira for the Masvingo North parliamentary seat in the 2018 general election, has now rejoined Zanu-PF, TellZim can report.He says he has always been a member of Zanu-PF whose principles and values are rooted in the party, and had never really left it.Mudzikisi appeared at a Masvingo Provincial Coordinating Committee PCC) meeting held at Great Zimbabwe University's (GZU) Robert Mugabe School of Education on Sunday, May 02, where he was formally introduced into the party.He was welcomed together with former MDC stalwarts Tongai Matutu, Dr William Zivenge and former Senator James Makore by Zanu-PF secretary for science and technology in the politburo Christopher Mutsvangwa and the provincial leadership of the party."I was Zanu-PF and I am still Zanu-PF. I never stopped supporting it because that's where my principles lay so I couldn't go to another party where I will be forced to fight my principles. That is the reason why I did not join any other political party after my expulsion," Mudzikisi later told TellZim News.He was automatically expelled from the party after he contested for the Masvingo North parliamentary seat as an independent, having failed to contest in the primaries after his CV failed to sail through during the vetting process."Quarrels are good for democracy in any community but what is important is that at the end people reconcile and move forward," Mudzikisi said.He said he had a huge following which could add to the party's vote tally in the 2023 general election."When I contested as an independent I got 2 000 votes and most of those people are still loyal to me and they can contribute to the party's five million votes target in the general election."The reception we got at the PCC was warm. We were allowed to stay and hear them deliberate, a thing which shows that we have been forgiven," he said.On whether he will contest in the 2023 elections, Mudzikisi said he was ready to serve but will stand guided by the party."I am loyal to Zimbabwe and to Masvingo North where I was born and bred. So if there is anyone who is able to represent and fulfill the needs of Masvingo North, I will support them regardless of where they come from."However I will then make noise about it if they fail. If the party and the people of Masvingo North want me to represent them, I will do but if Zanu-PF sees that there is someone who can represent its interests better in the constituency, I will gladly support that someone," said Mudzikisi.