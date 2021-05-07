Latest News Editor's Choice


Zapu hails Zulu Royal Kingdom for naming new king

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
ZAPU has hailed the Zulu Royal Kingdom in South Africa on the occasion of the naming of a new king, Misuzulu Zulu, describing the incident as educative and instructive for Zimbabweans and Africans in general to retrace their traditional customs.

Zulu was announced as the new king of the Zulu nation on Friday, taking over from the late King Goodwill Zwelithini, the longest serving leader of South Africa's Zulu ethnic group, who passed away in March 2021.

Zulu is the eldest son of the late Zwelithini and Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, who died on April 29 soon after she became Regent.

She was buried on Friday morning.

Dlamini Zulu's death sparked a succession battle in the royal family, with various factions putting forward their candidates to stake claim to the throne.

"We are impressed as well, and we commend the Zulu nation for the nature of handling the transitional period and process that has led to the naming of the heir to the throne," Zapu acting president Isaac Mabuka said yesterday.

"Most commendable is the unwavering and religious commitment to the people's traditions even when all odds were staked against the Zulu nation. This has been both educative and instructive to all of us as Africans to not only retrace our traditional footsteps, but to respect and preserve them in order for the African child to regain his dignified identity and place in the global society."

In Zimbabwe, government has refused to allow the coronation of a Ndebele king, arguing that the Constitution did not recognise a monarch. The ban was upheld by the High Court.

Advocates of a Ndebele kingship argue that the matter does not need a constitutional provision as it was a traditional one.

Lobengula was the last Ndebele king.

Source - newsday

