Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zanu-PF, MDC Alliance speak on ANC chaos

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF yesterday said it would not interfere in the internal fights of South Africa's ruling party and fellow liberation movement, African National Congress (ANC).

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule was last week suspended by the party and ordered to "step aside" in a party resolution that ordered all leaders that were implicated in acts of corruption to temporarily step aside until their cases were finalised.

Magashule last year led the ANC delegation to Zimbabwe to deal with the political crisis here.

He defied his suspension last week and instead, counter-suspended South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, whom he alleged had corruption allegations to answer to also.
Zanu-PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo yesterday said his party would not interfere in the fight.

"The issue is very clear, Zanu-PF and the ANC are sister parties. We exchange notes and a number of things in common between sister parties and also with other sister parties in the region," he said.

"What is happening in the ANC is purely an internal matter for the ANC and if there is need for them to let us know and be aware of anything, we shall obviously welcome that, but certainly that is a purely internal matter."

On Friday, Moyo told journalists that Zanu-PF would not be sending a delegation to interfere in ANC internal processes.

"One thing you should be aware of is that President Cyril Ramaphosa shares notes with President Emmerson Mnangagwa. They share notes on what's happening. The President is abreast with what's happening and they share notes more often. When the ANC sent their delegation here, it was their decision. As Zanu-PF, we believe in non-interference. You want us to send a delegation to wine and dine in hotels and nightclubs?"

Zanu-PF and the ANC last year crossed swords after the South African ruling party insisted that there was a crisis in Zimbabwe which needed immediate intervention.

However, Zanu-PF insisted that there was no crisis in Zimbabwe and blocked the ANC delegation from meeting civic society and opposition parties to discuss the crisis.

The opposition MDC Alliance secretary for international relations Gladys Hlatywayo said her party remained optimistic that the ANC leaders would solve their differences amicably.

"Nothing has changed. South Africa remains a key player in our region and especially for our country. We believe South Africa is a democracy and has strong institutions that can mediate any internal issues that might arise," she said.

"The same applies to the ANC as a political party. It is certainly different from Zanu-PF that meddles in the affairs of State institutions and forces them to parrot their narrow partisan views. We remain hopeful that our brothers and sisters across the Limpopo will help us in resolving the huge challenges we face. South Africa remains a regional power."

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Zanu-PF seeks to reclaim all MDC Alliance seats'

2 hrs ago | 615 Views

Zanu-PF has no appetite for creating one-party state, claims Ziyambi

2 hrs ago | 266 Views

Kindness Paradza's militia in violent clashes with fellow Zanu-PF youths

2 hrs ago | 505 Views

Mangwana fumes as Zanu-PF youth leader shows up 'inappropriately dressed' to meet Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 1655 Views

Mnangagwa jets off to Botswana

2 hrs ago | 637 Views

Police launch probe into Mwonzora

5 hrs ago | 2429 Views

Chamisa's MDC targets 6 million voters

5 hrs ago | 1150 Views

Factional war erupts in MLF after leadership dissolution

5 hrs ago | 625 Views

Zapu hails Zulu Royal Kingdom for naming new king

5 hrs ago | 565 Views

Experts call for Kazungula-style strategy as Beitbridge expands

5 hrs ago | 947 Views

Mnangagwa has the power, now what?

5 hrs ago | 631 Views

Election puts to test character of leadership

5 hrs ago | 120 Views

'Zanu-PF policies attractive to MDC-T'

5 hrs ago | 277 Views

8 million Zimbabweans in need of assistance, says Unicef

5 hrs ago | 191 Views

Bosso gets new gunman

5 hrs ago | 367 Views

Zimbabwe, Zambia struggle to reclaim assets in South Africa

5 hrs ago | 747 Views

Zupco gives in to rural buses, urban taxis demands

5 hrs ago | 1628 Views

Zimbabwe's Chipfumbu wins EFC bantamweight title

5 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zimbabwean man nabbed at airport with R11m in gold pieces

5 hrs ago | 482 Views

Mnangagwa signs Manpower Act into law

5 hrs ago | 783 Views

Stalingrad antics frustrate course of justice

5 hrs ago | 114 Views

Seh Calaz Ne Hu Lobengula, Too Far?

17 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Inhlokomo YeSizwe condemns Seh Calaz's unprovoked attack on the Ndebele nation

17 hrs ago | 1702 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days