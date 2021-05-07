Chamisa's MDC targets 6 million voters

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance said it had gone a gear up in its rural mobilisation exercise targeting six million voters for the 2023 elections.The opposition party's secretary for rural mobilisation and strategy, Happymore Chidziva said they were taking the rural mobilisation campaign to Mashonaland Central province this week, but were likely to face a daunting task in penetrating an area traditionally seen as a Zanu-PF stronghold."We are targeting six million change voices as MDC Alliance. Our rural mobilisation is on and we are now moving towards Mashonaland Central province," Chidziva said."From rural areas we don't target a specific age group; we just want at least three million rural voices. We are meeting opinion leaders, interfacing with them discussing change. Every society has its influential people and opinion setters hence we are meeting them before going to grassroots."Chidziva said their six million vote mobilisation campaign was not meant to counter that of their arch-rivals.The Zanu-PF party is currently on a cell restructuring and verification exercise which is targeting to achieve five million supporters.