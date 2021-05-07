Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chamisa's MDC targets 6 million voters

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
THE Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance said it had gone a gear up in its rural mobilisation exercise targeting six million voters for the 2023 elections.

The opposition party's secretary for rural mobilisation and strategy, Happymore Chidziva said they were taking the rural mobilisation campaign to Mashonaland Central province this week, but were likely to face a daunting task in penetrating an area traditionally seen as a Zanu-PF stronghold.

"We are targeting six million change voices as MDC Alliance. Our rural mobilisation is on and we are now moving towards Mashonaland Central province," Chidziva said.

"From rural areas we don't target a specific age group; we just want at least three million rural voices. We are meeting opinion leaders, interfacing with them discussing change. Every society has its influential people and opinion setters hence we are meeting them before going to grassroots."

Chidziva said their six million vote mobilisation campaign was not meant to counter that of their arch-rivals.

The Zanu-PF party is currently on a cell restructuring and verification exercise which is targeting to achieve five million supporters.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Zanu-PF seeks to reclaim all MDC Alliance seats'

2 hrs ago | 615 Views

Zanu-PF has no appetite for creating one-party state, claims Ziyambi

2 hrs ago | 266 Views

Kindness Paradza's militia in violent clashes with fellow Zanu-PF youths

2 hrs ago | 505 Views

Mangwana fumes as Zanu-PF youth leader shows up 'inappropriately dressed' to meet Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 1655 Views

Mnangagwa jets off to Botswana

2 hrs ago | 637 Views

Police launch probe into Mwonzora

5 hrs ago | 2430 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC Alliance speak on ANC chaos

5 hrs ago | 1783 Views

Factional war erupts in MLF after leadership dissolution

5 hrs ago | 625 Views

Zapu hails Zulu Royal Kingdom for naming new king

5 hrs ago | 566 Views

Experts call for Kazungula-style strategy as Beitbridge expands

5 hrs ago | 947 Views

Mnangagwa has the power, now what?

5 hrs ago | 631 Views

Election puts to test character of leadership

5 hrs ago | 120 Views

'Zanu-PF policies attractive to MDC-T'

5 hrs ago | 277 Views

8 million Zimbabweans in need of assistance, says Unicef

5 hrs ago | 191 Views

Bosso gets new gunman

5 hrs ago | 367 Views

Zimbabwe, Zambia struggle to reclaim assets in South Africa

5 hrs ago | 747 Views

Zupco gives in to rural buses, urban taxis demands

5 hrs ago | 1628 Views

Zimbabwe's Chipfumbu wins EFC bantamweight title

5 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zimbabwean man nabbed at airport with R11m in gold pieces

5 hrs ago | 482 Views

Mnangagwa signs Manpower Act into law

5 hrs ago | 783 Views

Stalingrad antics frustrate course of justice

5 hrs ago | 115 Views

Seh Calaz Ne Hu Lobengula, Too Far?

17 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Inhlokomo YeSizwe condemns Seh Calaz's unprovoked attack on the Ndebele nation

17 hrs ago | 1702 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days