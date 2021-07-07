Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

MSU cancels graduation ceremony

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
THE Midlands State University (MSU) has deferred its 22nd graduation ceremony scheduled for next Friday following a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

In a statement, MSU registrar Tinashe Zishiri said graduands, who had already paid graduation fees, should keep their receipts for use in collection of graduation regalia and invitation cards once a new date has been set.

"MSU wishes to advise its valued stakeholders that due to circumstances beyond our control, the 22nd graduation ceremony that was scheduled for Friday July 16, 2021 has been postponed to a date to be advised," Zishiri said on Wednesday.

Zishiri said graduands who have not yet paid graduation fees should do so to avoid inconveniences once the new date is announced.

Last week, MSU suspended faceto-face lectures after close to 100 students tested positive for COVID-19 at its Zvishavane campus.

The higher learning institution had to close its Gweru and Zvishavane campuses following the incident.

Last Friday, government also suspended contact lessons at all tertiary institutions following a surge in coronavirus cases.

In the past weeks there have been outbreaks of infections at universities and colleges around the country, prompting authorities to place students on quarantine at some of the institutions.

Source - newsday

