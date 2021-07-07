Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

BCC to decommission 2 dams next year

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO City Council says it might be forced to decommission two of its six major supply dams Umzingwane and Lower Ncema in February and May 2022, respectively, due to the poor rainwater inflows experienced during the 2020-2021 rain season.

The projection is noted in the latest council minutes under the city's proposed water supply improvement strategies.

The strategies are being considered in the wake of the 2020 water crisis that gripped Bulawayo, result-ing is some residential areas going for over six months without tap water.

"Take note that Lower Ncema and Umzingwane dams would be decommissioned in May and February 2022, respectively. This meant that by February next year, water-shedding would be introduced due to late inflows which were usually realised into these dams in any rain season," the minutes read in part.

"However, to avert this impending challenge, council was remind-ed that there were government-approved projects intended to improve water supply to the city once commissioned.

"In that regard, processes to engage Zimbabwe National Water Authority were in progress to push for the awarding of these projects and have them kick-start works before the end of this year 2021."

The council noted that these projects are Mtshabezi pumping scheme optimisation, which is expected to gobble US$2,5 million for installation of inline booster stations at critical points to increase current flow from 17,76 megalitres per day to 25 megalitres per day.

The local authority also noted other projects such as the Inyankuni Booster Station upgrading, which will gobble US$1,3 million, and Inyankuni Booster Station, to get 10 megalitres to 15 megalitres a day additional supply. Mayor Solomon Mguni said water conservation campaigns should continue despite having good rains this past summer season. He noted that consumption had to be reduced in order to save water and outstanding projects should expedited.

"Government should also be en-gaged to have projects running con-currently with council ones," the minutes read.


Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Eswatini revolution today and Zimbabwe tomorrow: Catharsis in the words of Franz Fanon

20 mins ago | 59 Views

Peter Ndlovu breaking new grounds

26 mins ago | 271 Views

Chamisa's recalled MPs lose reinstatement bid

2 hrs ago | 541 Views

Johane Marange sect gathers thousands in lockdown defiance

2 hrs ago | 557 Views

Man destroys neighbour's house over missing radio set

2 hrs ago | 277 Views

Professor Sheunesu Mupepereki dies of COVID-19

4 hrs ago | 2633 Views

ANC activist missing after 'CR17' bribery claims

8 hrs ago | 1686 Views

Zimbabwean bus intercepted with illicit cigarettes

9 hrs ago | 2572 Views

Free Jacob Zuma protests reach Gauteng

9 hrs ago | 3487 Views

Biti rubbishes IMF over 7% Zimbabwe growth rate

9 hrs ago | 1437 Views

Another Air Force of Zimbabwe chopper crashes

9 hrs ago | 1690 Views

Vapostori fined for violating COVID-19 regulations

9 hrs ago | 1046 Views

Bodies from SA congest Bulawayo cemeteries

9 hrs ago | 1464 Views

'Zimbabwe is 3 months behind COVID-19'

9 hrs ago | 577 Views

$10 000 fine for touting

9 hrs ago | 614 Views

MSU cancels graduation ceremony

9 hrs ago | 243 Views

Zimbabwe should refuse to repay colonial debt

9 hrs ago | 178 Views

Race for December deadline at Gwayi-Shangani Dam

9 hrs ago | 319 Views

Cultural village plan for Inxwala Grounds

9 hrs ago | 86 Views

Nkiwane snubs Heroes Acre burial

9 hrs ago | 621 Views

Air Force of Zimbabwe in crash landing with Mi-35 helicopter gunship

9 hrs ago | 357 Views

Chiwenga mourns Chimonyo, Nkiwane

9 hrs ago | 171 Views

27 firms fined for abusing forex auction system

9 hrs ago | 180 Views

'Rights' groups Report Mnangagwa to UN

9 hrs ago | 455 Views

Swaziland born lawyer demands Tagwirei probe

9 hrs ago | 810 Views

Cop arrested carrying 540kg of cannabis

12 hrs ago | 1124 Views

Kwazulu Natal - KZN protests live coverage #KZNShutDown #FreeJacobZuma

22 hrs ago | 3376 Views

South African media condemned for 'censorship' as KZN protesters burn trucks

23 hrs ago | 2800 Views

Zanu-PF USA urges diasporans to vote

23 hrs ago | 801 Views

Zimbabwe to reach Covid-19 herd immunity by December

23 hrs ago | 570 Views

3 Zimbabweans, 1 South African in trouble over illegal chrome deal

23 hrs ago | 900 Views

Vaccines run out in Gweru

23 hrs ago | 510 Views

Chimonyo declared national hero

23 hrs ago | 740 Views

Warriors fight back to draw

23 hrs ago | 513 Views

66 SA deportees test COVID-19 positive

23 hrs ago | 423 Views

ZANU PF DCC member misrepresents supporters as advocate

23 hrs ago | 475 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days