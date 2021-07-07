BCC to decommission 2 dams next year

News / Local

by Staff reporter

BULAWAYO City Council says it might be forced to decommission two of its six major supply dams Umzingwane and Lower Ncema in February and May 2022, respectively, due to the poor rainwater inflows experienced during the 2020-2021 rain season.The projection is noted in the latest council minutes under the city's proposed water supply improvement strategies.The strategies are being considered in the wake of the 2020 water crisis that gripped Bulawayo, result-ing is some residential areas going for over six months without tap water."Take note that Lower Ncema and Umzingwane dams would be decommissioned in May and February 2022, respectively. This meant that by February next year, water-shedding would be introduced due to late inflows which were usually realised into these dams in any rain season," the minutes read in part."However, to avert this impending challenge, council was remind-ed that there were government-approved projects intended to improve water supply to the city once commissioned."In that regard, processes to engage Zimbabwe National Water Authority were in progress to push for the awarding of these projects and have them kick-start works before the end of this year 2021."The council noted that these projects are Mtshabezi pumping scheme optimisation, which is expected to gobble US$2,5 million for installation of inline booster stations at critical points to increase current flow from 17,76 megalitres per day to 25 megalitres per day.The local authority also noted other projects such as the Inyankuni Booster Station upgrading, which will gobble US$1,3 million, and Inyankuni Booster Station, to get 10 megalitres to 15 megalitres a day additional supply. Mayor Solomon Mguni said water conservation campaigns should continue despite having good rains this past summer season. He noted that consumption had to be reduced in order to save water and outstanding projects should expedited."Government should also be en-gaged to have projects running con-currently with council ones," the minutes read.