Free Jacob Zuma protests reach Gauteng

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
Videos shared on social media on Saturday morning show protesters in support of the 'KZN Shutdown' taking to the streets of the East Rand in Gauteng.

A 'Free Zuma' address will be held at the Kwamai-Mai in Johannesburg on Sunday, 11 July at 12:00.



KZN Shutdown moves to Gauteng


The video below was reportedly taken in Alberton on the East Rand. We have reached out to confirm its authenticity.

Zuma supporters have been vocal on social media, with one netizen calling on protesters to "turn this county upside down without any alliance of political party".

Another said "Thumaminions" will not be spared, adding on Twitter supporters of President Cyril Ramaphosa "may catch flames too, let [the] fireworks begin".

"While we waiting for the #StellenboschShutdown, #GautengShutdown has started", said one Prince Gersie.

KZN shutdown protests rage on
Meanwhile, chaos continues in KwaZulu-Natal and law enforcement authorities said they are prepared and on high alert.

Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said police in KwaZulu-Natal are working closely with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to address the cases of looting, arson and damage to national roads in the province.

As of Saturday morning, a total of 25 trucks had been set alight since protests began on 9 July.

Mooi Plaza protests
Roadways in Mooi Plaza are still closed, while northbound traffic is being diverted from Midmar back at Treverton and southbound traffic is being diverted from Midway to Nottingham Road.

Before road closures were implemented, protesters were reportedly throwing stones at passing vehicles and gunshots were heard.

Road closures

Alpine Road and Umgeni Road towards Connaught Bridge is currently a no-go zone, along with Galleria northbound and Prospection, both north- and southbound.

A truck is on fire in Umgababa, while trucks and debris are still blocking Eshowe roadways, and burning tyres have been placed across lanes on the N3 in the vicinity of Midmar.

Source - online

