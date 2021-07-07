Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwean bus intercepted with illicit cigarettes

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
Police have intercepted a bus from Zimbabwe smuggling in illicit cigarettes worth an estimated value of three million rands (R3m) at the Beitbridge border outside Musina in Limpopo.



More to follow....

Source - online

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Eswatini revolution today and Zimbabwe tomorrow: Catharsis in the words of Franz Fanon

21 mins ago | 61 Views

Peter Ndlovu breaking new grounds

27 mins ago | 285 Views

Chamisa's recalled MPs lose reinstatement bid

2 hrs ago | 546 Views

Johane Marange sect gathers thousands in lockdown defiance

2 hrs ago | 561 Views

Man destroys neighbour's house over missing radio set

2 hrs ago | 278 Views

Professor Sheunesu Mupepereki dies of COVID-19

4 hrs ago | 2646 Views

ANC activist missing after 'CR17' bribery claims

8 hrs ago | 1689 Views

Free Jacob Zuma protests reach Gauteng

9 hrs ago | 3489 Views

Biti rubbishes IMF over 7% Zimbabwe growth rate

9 hrs ago | 1438 Views

Another Air Force of Zimbabwe chopper crashes

9 hrs ago | 1690 Views

Vapostori fined for violating COVID-19 regulations

9 hrs ago | 1046 Views

Bodies from SA congest Bulawayo cemeteries

9 hrs ago | 1465 Views

'Zimbabwe is 3 months behind COVID-19'

9 hrs ago | 577 Views

$10 000 fine for touting

9 hrs ago | 614 Views

BCC to decommission 2 dams next year

9 hrs ago | 340 Views

MSU cancels graduation ceremony

9 hrs ago | 243 Views

Zimbabwe should refuse to repay colonial debt

9 hrs ago | 178 Views

Race for December deadline at Gwayi-Shangani Dam

9 hrs ago | 319 Views

Cultural village plan for Inxwala Grounds

9 hrs ago | 87 Views

Nkiwane snubs Heroes Acre burial

9 hrs ago | 621 Views

Air Force of Zimbabwe in crash landing with Mi-35 helicopter gunship

9 hrs ago | 359 Views

Chiwenga mourns Chimonyo, Nkiwane

9 hrs ago | 171 Views

27 firms fined for abusing forex auction system

9 hrs ago | 180 Views

'Rights' groups Report Mnangagwa to UN

9 hrs ago | 455 Views

Swaziland born lawyer demands Tagwirei probe

9 hrs ago | 811 Views

Cop arrested carrying 540kg of cannabis

12 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Kwazulu Natal - KZN protests live coverage #KZNShutDown #FreeJacobZuma

22 hrs ago | 3376 Views

South African media condemned for 'censorship' as KZN protesters burn trucks

23 hrs ago | 2800 Views

Zanu-PF USA urges diasporans to vote

23 hrs ago | 801 Views

Zimbabwe to reach Covid-19 herd immunity by December

23 hrs ago | 570 Views

3 Zimbabweans, 1 South African in trouble over illegal chrome deal

23 hrs ago | 900 Views

Vaccines run out in Gweru

23 hrs ago | 510 Views

Chimonyo declared national hero

23 hrs ago | 740 Views

Warriors fight back to draw

23 hrs ago | 513 Views

66 SA deportees test COVID-19 positive

23 hrs ago | 423 Views

ZANU PF DCC member misrepresents supporters as advocate

23 hrs ago | 475 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days