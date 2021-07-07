News / Local
Zimbabwean bus intercepted with illicit cigarettes
9 hrs ago | Views
Police have intercepted a bus from Zimbabwe smuggling in illicit cigarettes worth an estimated value of three million rands (R3m) at the Beitbridge border outside Musina in Limpopo.
