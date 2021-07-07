Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

800,000 arrested for lockdown violations

by Staff reporter
36 mins ago | Views
NEARLY 800 000 people have been arrested since March last year for violating regulations aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19, police have said.

Harare Metropolitan province accounts for most of the arrests with over 236 000 people having been taken into police custody since the first lockdown.

Most of the arrests were for offences that include violating movement restrictions, gathering and failure to wear masks.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi told The Sunday Mail that: "As at 7th July 2021, police have arrested a cumulative total of 797 961 people for offences related to Covid-19 since 30 March 2020.

"Most of these arrests were for offences in relation to the Liquor Act, Road Traffic Act, operating business offences, violating movement restrictions, gathering offences, failure to wear a mask and other offences."

Bulawayo (121 168) had the second highest number of arrests followed by Manicaland (98 379), Masvingo (71 263), Mashonaland East (73 861), Mashonaland West (60 895), Mashonaland Central (56 218) and Midlands (39 644).

There were 23 569 arrests in Matabeleland South and 16 123 in Matabeleland North.

The police Support Unit accounted for 107 arrests.

More than 4 000 people were arrested last Wednesday last week for violating the enhanced Level Four national lockdown regulations.

"On Wednesday 7 July 2021, a total of four thousand three hundred and four (4 304) people were arrested throughout the country for various offences related to contraventions of the National Lockdown regulations. "Breakdown of arrests and offences are as follows: 73 were arrested for liquor related offences; 238 for Road Traffic Act (violations); 77 for contravening Section 4(1)(c) of SI 83/20 'Opening of business establishment during national lockdown except those exempted'; 831 for contravening Section 4(1)(a) of SI 83/20 'Unnecessary movement during national lockdown except those exempted'.

"Six for contravening Section 5(1) of SI 83/20 'Gathering of more than two individuals in a public place during national lockdown except those exempted', 2 437 failures to wear face masks and, 642 (under the) Miscellaneous Offences Act."

Stricter lockdown measures, which include a ban on all public gatherings and inter-city travel, a  6.30pm to 6am night curfew and reduced operating hours for businesses, recently came into force.

Businesses have also been ordered to decongest to minimise chances of infection.

Source - sundaymail

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa keeps Mwonzora waiting

8 mins ago | 21 Views

Setback for MDC-T

10 mins ago | 24 Views

Fresh controversy in Malaba saga

11 mins ago | 54 Views

Chinese firm blocked from reserve

12 mins ago | 29 Views

Smuggler buses disappear from highways

14 mins ago | 68 Views

Zanu-PF would have to defy reality to win in 2023

18 mins ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa-Tagwirei links getting clearer

21 mins ago | 80 Views

R3m cigarette smugglers nabbed

23 mins ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwean oil firm expands into Sadc

24 mins ago | 37 Views

Quarantine-free travel for Emirates customers

25 mins ago | 60 Views

Global firm makes initiative to drive Zimbabwe FDI

26 mins ago | 30 Views

VFEX in dramatic rebound

28 mins ago | 32 Views

Late registration on Zimsec

30 mins ago | 39 Views

Bulawayo sets date to re-introduce full water shedding

30 mins ago | 24 Views

Robbers loot $55 million in Bulawayo

31 mins ago | 94 Views

Warriors in must win tie against Namibia

32 mins ago | 33 Views

Nkiwane burial date set

32 mins ago | 28 Views

Pakistani gets 'Sibanda' surname, ID, passport in one day

33 mins ago | 73 Views

Russian vehicle manufacturer to partner Zimbabwean firms

34 mins ago | 53 Views

Air Zimbabwe primed for rebound

35 mins ago | 32 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam construction on course

37 mins ago | 17 Views

Zimbabwe can do more than just receiving covid-19 vaccines donations - Mhondoro-Ngezi SMP

2 hrs ago | 256 Views

Robber who died of gunshot wounds boasted about crime

3 hrs ago | 958 Views

SI127 working well to stop cheats

3 hrs ago | 290 Views

Crime spree ends for robber couple

3 hrs ago | 500 Views

Ramaphosa put KZN protesters on notice, wants 'concomitant action'?

15 hrs ago | 2940 Views

Eswatini revolution today and Zimbabwe tomorrow: Catharsis in the words of Franz Fanon

15 hrs ago | 1438 Views

Peter Ndlovu breaking new grounds

15 hrs ago | 4915 Views

Chamisa's recalled MPs lose reinstatement bid

17 hrs ago | 2077 Views

Johane Marange sect gathers thousands in lockdown defiance

17 hrs ago | 2031 Views

Man destroys neighbour's house over missing radio set

17 hrs ago | 1026 Views

Professor Sheunesu Mupepereki dies of COVID-19

19 hrs ago | 4494 Views

ANC activist missing after 'CR17' bribery claims

23 hrs ago | 2057 Views

Zimbabwean bus intercepted with illicit cigarettes

24 hrs ago | 3667 Views

Free Jacob Zuma protests reach Gauteng

24 hrs ago | 4624 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days