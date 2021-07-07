Global firm makes initiative to drive Zimbabwe FDI

News / Local

by Staff reporter

EMERGING markets advisors ISFIN has partnered with Anesubryan & David africa, a member of ab & David Africa, a network of Pan-African law firms with offices in several sub-Sahara African nations, to boost foreign investment.AB & David Africa has footprints in Zimbabwe, Zambia, Botswana and Ghana, and affiliates in Liberia, Rwanda, Sierra Leone and Burundi. This coverage extended to ISFIN's substantial presence in the continent enables it to assist clients in most African countries.Laurent Marliere, the CEO of ISFIN, revealed that the partnership provides opportunities for smart international investors to take advantage of the many opportunities offered in the country."Africa and in particular Zimbabwe are attractive countries for their natural resources. The country has gone through several crises in recent years. Firstly, a foreign exchange crisis, a triple-digit inflation and a sharp depreciation of the currency, with a significant impact on the purchasing power of households. This provides opportunities for smart international investors to take advantage of the many opportunities offered in the country," Marliere said.ISFIN is a global advisory active in 75 countries. It acts as a business facilitator between East and West and has a unique knowledge of the Middle East, African and Asian markets.The organisation is supported by a platform composed of the most innovative and highly regarded independent law, audit and accounting firms. It has a deal room that offers off-market investment opportunities to clever investors.AB & David managing partner Patrick Jonhera described the market as imbued with vast opportunities for investment.He said as a modern firm, approach is to bring business and opportunities to clients."We see ourselves playing a critical role in the country's economic recovery from, firstly, years of stagnation and, secondly, the Covid-19-induced slow-down. our role is to access opportunities through which local and international investors can leverage on to recover post the pandemic slow-down. our synergy with ISFIN is part of that international strategy which enhances our reach," Jonhera said.