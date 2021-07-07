Latest News Editor's Choice


Boy (13) stabs dad for ditching mum

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A KWEKWE man is battling for life in hospital after his 13-year-old stepson stabbed him on the chest for ending his relationship with the boy's mother.

Absolom Muzanharo was rushed to Gweru Provincial Hospital with the knife still stuck in his chest last week.

Confirming the incident yesterday, Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said: "Circumstances are that, the complainant Absolom Muzanharo (45) arrived home from work and demanded his belongings from his wife Flora Nkomo (46) saying he was no longer interested in their relationship." He said a misunderstanding arose and Muzanharo struck Nkomo with a stone once on the chest.

"Nkomo managed to escape leaving the complaint and her son in the house. Muzanharo tried to strike his stepson with a stick and the boy drew a knife and stabbed him once on the chest," said Insp Mahoko.

He said Muzanharo fell down with the knife stuck on his chest before Nkomo reported the matter to the police.

"The scene was attended and the suspect was arrested. Muzanharo was ferried to Kwekwe General Hospital and later transferred to Gweru Provincial Hospital for further management.

"We appeal to members of the public to solve disputes amicably and avoid the use of violence. Common sense should always prevail in determining ways of handling disputes," he said.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, a 21-year-old woman from Shurugwi died allegedly after her husband struck her with a chair in a fight over missing money.

Insp Mahoko confirmed the incident which he said happened on Thursday last week.

"Police in Shurugwi are investigating a case of murder where a 21-year-old woman died after being struck with a wooden chair by her husband. The incident occurred on July 8 at about 7am in Shurugwi," he said.

Insp Mahoko said Simbarashe Majasi and Ms Audrey Chikoka were in their bedroom with their two minor sons when they had a misunderstanding. He said Majasi was accusing his wife of stealing an unspecified sum of his money.

"The misunderstanding degenerated into a fight. Simbarashe Majasi then took a wooden chair and struck the now deceased Audrey Chikoka once on the back of the head. She fell down and became unconscious," said Insp Mahoko.

He said the landlady, Ms Sithembile Mpofu (48) heard the noise and knocked at the door to find out what was happening. Insp Mahoko said Majasi had fled by the time Ms Mpofu entered the room.

"Chikoka was taken to Shurugwi District Hospital where she was pronounced dead upon arrival. The matter was reported to the police and the body is awaiting post-mortem. Suspect Simbarashe Majasi is still at large," he said.

Source - chronicle

