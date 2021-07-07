COVID-19 scuttles Zanu-PF restructuring

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF's restructuring plans ahead of the October 2021 national conference are up in flames as COVID-19 cases continue to soar, shutting the party out of its initially scheduled plans.Party spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo yesterday said they would likely postpone some of their programmes as a result.Insiders said the ruling party had wanted its restructuring exercise to begin on July 3 across its structures to end of September ahead of its annual conference in October.But Moyo said COVID-19 had affected the party restructuring exercises."It has affected everybody and we are making sure that we keep on following the (COVID-19) regulations and protocols. Where we cannot, we don't have any meeting," he said."Where it is possible, it (the restructuring exercise) goes ahead and where it is not possible, it doesn't go ahead, but we must stick to the (set COVID-19) regulations and protocols."Moyo, however, would not comment on the possibility of the party postponing the conference.